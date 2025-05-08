 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Johnson & Wales University to lay off 91 faculty and staff

“We simply cannot afford to be the size that we once were,” the private nonprofit’s chancellor said in a letter to stakeholders.

Published May 8, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A sign in Providence, Rhode Island, bearing the university's name.
Johnson & Wales University, a private nonprofit with campuses in North Carolina and Rhode Island, is cutting 5% of its workforce. The image by Kenneth C. Zirkel is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • Johnson & Wales University plans to lay off 91 faculty and staff members — about 5% of its workforce — as it tries to rapidly evolve its operating model, officials said. The cuts will affect its two campuses in Providence, Rhode Island, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • The private nonprofit faces an operating deficit of $34 million after more than a decade of enrollment declines. “We simply cannot afford to be the size that we once were, and we believe this reduction will allow us to close a financial deficit and to move forward with a balanced budget,” Chancellor Mim Runey said Monday in a community message.
  • With its cash reserves almost depleted, the university is also delaying salary increases until later this year when officials can “evaluate what is possible,” Runey said.

Dive Insight:

To explain why Johnson & Wales is reducing its workforce, Runey pointed to a 54% decline in overall enrollment since fiscal 2012, with headcounts falling from a high of 17,294 to over 8,000 in recent years. 

The chancellor attributed the shrinking student body to demographic declines, fewer international students and shifting public attitudes about higher education.

Staffing and budgets, meanwhile, have fallen at a slower pace than enrollment, Runey said, framing the layoffs as rightsizing the university’s operations. 

“While there is some indication that we are on the right track with enrollment, we do not believe we will return to levels of enrollment that supported a much larger organization and operating budget,” she said.

The university has already downsized in the recent past. In 2021, Johnson & Wales shuttered its campuses in Florida and Coloradoboth of which opened to expand the university during times of growth in the higher education market

Along with reducing expenses, the sale of those former campus buildings added to university’s endowment and reserves. Those reserves, however, have been drained to plug recent budget gaps.

The university has also pared down the number of senior leaders by about half since 2012, Runey noted. Additionally, it has consolidated academic programs, closed others with low enrollment, reduced jobs through attrition and streamlined aspects of its operations.

At the same time, Johnson & Wales has invested in a wide array of new programs to try to attract students. Over the past decade, some of those new offerings have “yielded great results while others less so, and some were reduced or discontinued,” Runey said. 

She also pointed to more recently launched health and wellness programs. Those come with start-up costs such as specialized facilities, faculty and marketing efforts. 

“These new program investments, while showing great early outcomes, have not yet had time to yield returns that would significantly improve the operational budget,” Runey said.

That stands in contrast to more rapid enrollment growth other rounds of new programming brought the university in the past, when market conditions were better. 

“Today we plan with the conservatism that the times demand,” the chancellor said.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Prescott College Selects Thesis Elements to Modernize Student Information System and Streamlin…
From Thesis Elements
May 07, 2025
St. Catherine University Partners with Collegis Education to Advance Technology Strategy and S…
From Collegis Education
May 05, 2025
Iowa State University Partners with When to Connect Graduates With Affordable Health Insurance
From When
April 22, 2025
Academic & Career Advisors Now Have a Solution That Delivers Tangible Results, at Up to 80% Lo…
From Advisor.AI
April 21, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.