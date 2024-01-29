Judge dismisses discrimination lawsuit over Florida A&M’s state funding and programs

A federal judge tossed out a potential class-action lawsuit last week that accused Florida of discriminating against Florida A&M University by underfunding the historically Black institution.

A federal judge tossed out a potential class-action lawsuit last week that accused Florida of discriminating against Florida A&M University by underfunding the historically Black institution.

A federal judge tossed out a potential class-action lawsuit last week that accused Florida of discriminating against Florida A&M University by underfunding the historically Black institution.

A federal judge tossed out a potential class-action lawsuit last week that accused Florida of discriminating against Florida A&M University by underfunding the historically Black institution.

A federal judge tossed out a potential class-action lawsuit last week that accused Florida of discriminating against Florida A&M University by underfunding the historically Black institution.

The lawsuit, brought by students at Florida A&M, accused the state of purposefully engaging in

“a pattern and practice of intentional discrimination” that has left Florida A&M “separate and unequal” to the state’s traditionally White institutions.

They also accused the state of harming the institution by allowing these colleges to have programs that unnecessarily duplicate those at

Florida A&M,