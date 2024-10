Federal judge dismisses Florida lawsuit challenging accreditation system

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

, though the ruling allows the state to revise its complaint.

last year, arguing that federal accreditation requirements violate the Constitution by giving private agencies “unchecked power” to determine educational standards at colleges.

last year, arguing that federal accreditation requirements violate the Constitution by giving private agencies “unchecked power” to determine educational standards at colleges.

last year, arguing that federal accreditation requirements violate the Constitution by giving private agencies “unchecked power” to determine educational standards at colleges.

last year, arguing that federal accreditation requirements violate the Constitution by giving private agencies “unchecked power” to determine educational standards at colleges.

last year, arguing that federal accreditation requirements violate the Constitution by giving private agencies “unchecked power” to determine educational standards at colleges.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra, a Biden appointee,

rejected Florida’s arguments. “

The State’s objection to the requirement that they comply with standards set by private agencies to receive federal dollars from its students simply fails to state a claim

,”

Becerra