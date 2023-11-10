Judge signs off on $1.25M settlement for former Mills College students

A California judge tentatively approved a $1.25 million settlement Tuesday for former Mills College students, who alleged in a lawsuit that the institution misrepresented its academic offerings when it was merging with Northeastern University.

Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit argued the two institutions had presented the merger, which formally occurred in 2022, as a boon for students that would allow them to finish their studies. In reality, the colleges eliminated academic programs before the students could complete them, forcing them to spend extra money and delaying their degree progress, they alleged. They also missed deadlines to transfer elsewhere.

The 408 students involved in the settlement will receive $655,000, or $1,600 each, while the remainder will apply to lawyers’ costs,

according to media reports