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Kent State, Colorado State and other universities turn to budget cuts

Institutions from Maryland to Oregon announced plans last month to trim spending, and sometimes eliminate jobs, as they navigate or stave off deficits.

Published June 5, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Students walk through Kent State University's campus.
Students walk through Kent State University's campus, in Kent, Ohio. The university recently announced plans to lay off up to 45 staff members. Getty Images

It has been another season of austerity in higher education. 

Many colleges are facing some combination of falling enrollment, rising costs, federal policy uncertainty and state funding cuts, as well as a host of other individual circumstances. 

As they prepare their fiscal 2027 budgets, institutions from Bowie State University in Maryland to Portland State University are slashing spending, laying off employees and taking other measures to secure their finances.

Some institutional leaders say they are facing a full-blown crisis. But others frame the cuts as difficult choices made now to prevent even deeper reductions down the road. 

Here’s a look at our coverage of colleges and universities that retrenched in ways large and small during May:

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