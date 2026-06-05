Kent State, Colorado State and other universities turn to budget cuts

It has been another season of austerity in higher education.

Many colleges are facing some combination of falling enrollment, rising costs, federal policy uncertainty and state funding cuts, as well as a host of other individual circumstances.

As they prepare their fiscal 2027 budgets, institutions from Bowie State University in Maryland to Portland State University are slashing spending, laying off employees and taking other measures to secure their finances.

Some institutional leaders say they are facing a full-blown crisis. But others frame the cuts as difficult choices made now to prevent even deeper reductions down the road.

Here’s a look at our coverage of colleges and universities that retrenched in ways large and small during May: