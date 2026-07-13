University of Nebraska System braces for unexpected $36M state funding cut

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

as it starts a fiscal year that has already brought painful cuts to its institutions.

is facing an unexpected

is facing an unexpected

is facing an unexpected

is facing an unexpected

is facing an unexpected

The University of Nebraska System

The University of Nebraska System

The University of Nebraska System

The University of Nebraska System

The University of Nebraska System

The reduction comes after Nebraska’s tax revenue fell $307 million short of projections for the state’s fiscal year 2026 year, which ended June 30. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen mandated state agencies in

a July 8 memo

to freeze hiring barring state approval,