Last week's big number: 2.8%

A recap of last week's major higher ed news calls attention to public colleges losing net tuition revenue per student.

Published July 11, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
2.8%
Median decline in public colleges’ annual net tuition revenue per student in fiscal 2021, according to research from Moody’s Investors Service. Overall operating performance was still generally strong due largely to high public funding, but student affordability challenges, enrollment declines and inflation darken the sector’s outlook.
 
11
Number of wealthy institutions that reported investing over 10% of their U.S.-based assets with management firms owned by women and racial or ethnic minorities. Researchers working for the Knight Foundation and the Global Economics Group attempted to collect data from 50 wealthy U.S. universities but only received information from 16.
LAST WEEK’S BIG TAKEAWAY
 
Colleges would be on the hook.
Higher ed institutions would have to pay for the cost of student loan discharges under a proposal to ease borrower defense to repayment rules for former students whose colleges misled them. That’s one takeaway from proposals the Biden administration unveiled to try to shore up the student loan safety net. New regulations could take effect next summer.

