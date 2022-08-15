 Skip to main content
site logo

Last week’s big number: 40% of online officers foresee a hybrid instruction mix sticking for undergrads

A recap of last week’s major higher ed news begins with a look at a survey of chief online officers.

Published Aug. 15, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
A person sits in a chair with a computer in their lap. An unmade bed is in the background.
A majority of chief online officers predicted undergraduates will have at least some online elements to their education by 2025, according to a survey released last week. Jupiterimages/The Image Bank via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
40%
Share of chief online officers who say the undergraduate experience will be a balance between in-person and virtual components by 2025, according to an annual poll tracking online education trends. About 45% more think it will be primarily on-campus but still contain some online elements.
 
135
Number of colleges whose closures were not identified by the U.S. Department of Education until six months or more had elapsed, according to a congressional watchdog’s report looking at the period from 2010 to 2020. That’s 13% of all closures in the time frame. It took the department two or more months to identify a third of college closures. 
 
830
Number of students applying under an automatic admissions pilot program from the Common App. That’s less than 5% of the 17,700 students offered direct admission, but the Common App still said such a policy made students more likely to apply for partner colleges.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

  • People pose with the Wall Street Bull in the financial district in Manhattan on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Tracker

    Here are publicly traded higher education companies’ 2022 earnings

    Perdoceo’s revenue declined after enrollment dipped at the for-profit Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University System. 

    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 3, 2022
  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Nebraska's top court doesn't intervene in Creighton vaccine mandate case. Sara Goldrick-Rab leaves Temple. Walter Kimbrough lands at Morehouse.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, Rick Seltzer and Laura Spitalniak • Updated 5 hours ago

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
More Than Two-Thirds of Universities See Growth of Public-Private Partnerships on Campus
From P3•EDU
August 15, 2022
The Constructive Dialogue Institute Has Solutions for Classrooms Impacted by National Polariza…
From Constructive Dialogue Institute
August 02, 2022
Portland State University Successfully Completes Pilot Program of Terra Dotta's New “Engage” S…
From Terra Dotta
August 11, 2022
Gale and the Bodleian Libraries Continue to Support Asia-Pacific Research on Digital Humanitie…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
August 03, 2022
Editors' picks
  • People pose with the Wall Street Bull in the financial district in Manhattan on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Tracker

    Here are publicly traded higher education companies’ 2022 earnings

    Perdoceo’s revenue declined after enrollment dipped at the for-profit Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University System. 

    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 3, 2022
  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Nebraska's top court doesn't intervene in Creighton vaccine mandate case. Sara Goldrick-Rab leaves Temple. Walter Kimbrough lands at Morehouse.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, Rick Seltzer and Laura Spitalniak • Updated 5 hours ago
Latest in Online Learning
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell