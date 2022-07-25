 Skip to main content
Last week's big number: 45,000 students

A recap of last week's major higher ed news starts with a merger between National and Northcentral universities.

Published July 25, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
45,000
Enrollment at a combined institution after a planned merger of National University and Northcentral University. The move comes after the National University System acquired Northcentral in 2019, converting it from for-profit status to a nonprofit.
 
151 years
Age of the San Francisco Art Institute, which stopped degree programs and will cease functioning as a college because a merger it planned with the University of San Francisco fell apart. The art institute said it is no longer financially viable.
LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTE
 
“Nothing in this decision can stop schools from treating students consistent with their gender identity.”
Human Rights Campaign Interim President Joni Madison commented on a federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking in 20 states enforcement of a U.S. Department of Education policy that says Title IX protects gay and transgender students from discrimination. 

