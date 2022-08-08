All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week’s big number: Up to $40M for restructuring
A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts with costs that online program manager 2U expects as it executes layoffs and a strategic pivot.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
$35 million to $40 million
Restructuring costs that online program management company 2U anticipates as it executes widespread layoffs and changes its strategy to focus on MOOC platform edX. 2U announced the restructuring as its year-over-year net loss almost tripled to $62.9 million, and as the OPM market is under increasing scrutiny from policymakers.
7,300
Number of COVID-19 deaths prevented by vaccination requirements at four-year residential colleges over 13 weeks in fall 2021, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
$1
Amount the University of Arizona Global Campus paid to terminate a contract under which it received educational services from publicly traded Zovio. The deal broke up a multiyear agreement put in place when the University of Arizona formed UAGC by acquiring Ashford University in 2020 — also for a $1 fee.
But just as the 2020 deal’s value was in the contract and not the nominal fee, the termination agreement is filled with other important considerations. UAGC hired almost all educational services employees, and Zovio paid the online college $10.5 million in the breakup.
