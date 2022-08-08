Last week’s big number: Up to $40M for restructuring

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS

$1

Amount the University of Arizona Global Campus paid to terminate a contract under which it received educational services from publicly traded Zovio. The deal broke up a multiyear agreement put in place when the University of Arizona formed UAGC by acquiring Ashford University in 2020 — also for a $1 fee.

But just as the 2020 deal’s value was in the contract and not the nominal fee, the termination agreement is filled with other important considerations. UAGC hired almost all educational services employees, and Zovio paid the online college $10.5 million in the breakup.