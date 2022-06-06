All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week's big quote: 'This is not enough'
A recap of last week's major higher ed news starts off with a challenge for universities that have links to slavery.
– Higher Ed Dive Staff
Recommended Reading
- ‘Nothing new or magic.’ Harvard’s $100M pledge to redress slavery draws lukewarm response By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 1, 2022
- Biden to cancel Corinthian students’ remaining $5.8B in federal loans By Natalie Schwartz • June 1, 2022
- Criminal marketplaces are selling university login credentials online, FBI warns By Natalie Schwartz • May 31, 2022