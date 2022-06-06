 Skip to main content
Last week's big quote: 'This is not enough'

A recap of last week's major higher ed news starts off with a challenge for universities that have links to slavery.

Published June 6, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
Darren McCollester/Newsmakers via Getty Images
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTE
 
"This is not enough, when every African American was impacted by slavery, whether our parents were actual slaves or not."
John Rosenthall, president of the Tougaloo College Research and Development Foundation, discussed Harvard University's plans to spend $100 million to redress its links to slavery.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
560,000
Number of borrowers who will have their loans cleared under a group borrower defense to repayment approval the U.S. Department of Education announced. A total of $5.8 billion in loans will be wiped out, making it the largest single discharge in history.
 
36,000+
Number of email and password combinations for accounts ending in .edu that the FBI found available on a public instant messaging platform in May 2021. The FBI issued a warning late last month about college login credentials for sale online, which pose a major cybersecurity threat.

– Higher Ed Dive Staff

