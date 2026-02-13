 Skip to main content
An Informa TechTarget Publication
Dive Brief

Lourdes University in Ohio closing at end of academic year

Like many small Catholic institutions, it has wrestled with dwindling enrollment and rising financial pressures.

Published Feb. 13, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
White brick building with stained glass.
Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. The Catholic institution will close in May after years of enrollment declines and financial pressures. The image by Lauren Pippin is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • Lourdes University plans to close at the end of the 2025-26 academic year after facing “mounting financial pressures driven by declining enrollment, rising costs and a funding model that is increasingly unsustainable,” its trustee board and founding religious order announced Wednesday. 
  • The university said it would have teach-out agreements for students in the coming weeks, as well as other finalized details about its closure.
  • The Catholic institution in Ohio is one of several religious institutions to shutter in recent years. Most recently, Providence Christian College announced this week it would close at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

Dive Insight:

The decision to shutter the university “reflects a sober assessment of what can be sustained responsibly while preserving the quality and integrity that define Lourdes,” the announcement said. 

As it winds down, the university tapped a new president to lead it from the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, the religious order that founded and sponsors the institution. Nancy Linenkugel has taken over the role from William Bisset to be Lourdes’ 13th and final president. Most recently, she served as congregational minister of the religious order.

Founded in 1958 as a junior college, Lourdes today offers dozens of undergraduate majors and minors, as well as several graduate programs. 

The university’s enrollment has fallen dramatically over the past decade and a half. Between 2021 and 2024, fall headcount dropped more than 13% to 964 students, according to federal data. And that’s down by about a third from 2018 levels and almost two-thirds from 2011.

In the fiscal year 2024, Lourdes reported a $2.8 million operating deficit as its net tuition and fee revenue fell more than 7% year over year, according to its latest financials. 

The institution also carried some $18.1 million in liabilities for the year, including $13.9 million in long-term debt tied to bonds and loans. At the same time, its endowment was valued at $9.4 million, most of it with donor restrictions on it. 

During fiscal 2024, Lourdes received an additional $7.3 million in cash, as well as millions more in nonfinancial assets, from the Sisters of St. Francis. 

The university’s board and Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania referenced this mounting financial burden for the religious order in its closure announcement. 

“The Sisters can no longer continue to subsidize the University at the level required to sustain its operations,” the announcement said. 

Like many private liberal arts institutions, numerous Catholic colleges have struggled with a dwindling pool of high school graduates and rising costs in recent years, leading several to shutter or merge, or form other strategic partnerships. 

Lourdes’ board and Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania they could find no viable alternative to closing. 

“We explored possible paths forward with care and seriousness,” the trustees said. “Ultimately, the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters who sponsor Lourdes University concluded that continuing operations beyond this academic year is financially unsustainable.”

  A close-up shot of President Donald Trump.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Win McNamee via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    4 policy trends that should be on college leaders’ radars in 2026

    From accreditation to civil rights probes, we’re rounding up policy shifts we’ll be watching — and expert predictions on how they’ll unfold — for the year ahead. 

    By Ben Unglesbee, Natalie Schwartz and Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 29, 2026
  Marjorie Hass and Barbara Mistick speak on stage during the Council of Independent Colleges' Presidents Institute.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Natalie Schwartz/Higher Ed Dive
    Image attribution tooltip
    CIC Presidents Institute 2026

    3 major policy changes college leaders should keep tabs on

    During the Council of Independent Colleges’ annual conference, higher education experts discussed new laws and regulations coming down the pike.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 9, 2026

