Dive Brief

Most Americans don’t see value in a four-year college degree, new survey finds

Published March 31, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
A mortarboard and tassel sit on a table.
nirat/iStock via Getty Images

  • More than half of Americans do not believe a four-year college degree is worth the cost, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll released Friday.
  • About 56% of respondents said college graduates leave without specific job skills and with high amounts of debt, versus 42% who said a four-year degree is worth the price. This represents a new low in confidence. In 2017, 47% of respondents reported skepticism with higher ed's ability to lead to good jobs and increased earnings.
  • The organizations also found greater skepticism in the youngest age bracket, 18 to 34, than in other groups. NORC, a research center at the University of Chicago, helped poll more than 1,000 adults in March. 

Dive Insight:

The public has become increasingly focused on colleges’ financial returns, particularly as tuition costs have soared. This has contributed to mistrust in a higher education system some students fear will leave them saddled with debt.

The poll results are “sobering,” Ted Mitchell, president of American Council on Education, higher ed’s top lobbying group, told The Wall Street Journal.

Mitchell said the sector needs “to do a better job at storytelling,” but added colleges must also improve their practices.

Editors' picks

  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Bloomfield to lay off at least 22 before merger with Montclair State. North Idaho College faculty censure trustees, vote no confidence in administration.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf and Laura Spitalniak • Updated March 2, 2023
  • Four young women participate in a cooking class in an industrial kitchen.
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Sterling College is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Deep Dive

    What can work colleges teach the rest of higher ed?

    Amid high worries about higher ed's value in the job market, work colleges offer lessons on integrating classroom learning with employment opportunities.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Updated Feb. 17, 2023

