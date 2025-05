New York’s adult learners can now attend community college for free

Adult students in New York can now attend community college for free if they pursue degrees in certain high-demand fields, thanks to the state’s fiscal 2026 budget signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

Adult students in New York can now attend community college for free if they pursue degrees in certain high-demand fields, thanks to the state’s fiscal 2026 budget signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

Adult students in New York can now attend community college for free if they pursue degrees in certain high-demand fields, thanks to the state’s fiscal 2026 budget signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

Adult students in New York can now attend community college for free if they pursue degrees in certain high-demand fields, thanks to the state’s fiscal 2026 budget signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

Adult students in New York can now attend community college for free if they pursue degrees in certain high-demand fields, thanks to the state’s fiscal 2026 budget signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

engineering without paying for tuition, books and other fees.

engineering without paying for tuition, books and other fees.

engineering without paying for tuition, books and other fees.

engineering without paying for tuition, books and other fees.

engineering without paying for tuition, books and other fees.

ages 25 to 55 with no prior degree can earn an associate degree

ages 25 to 55 with no prior degree can earn an associate degree

ages 25 to 55 with no prior degree can earn an associate degree

ages 25 to 55 with no prior degree can earn an associate degree

ages 25 to 55 with no prior degree can earn an associate degree

Under the program, known as the Opportunity Promise Scholarship,

Under the program, known as the Opportunity Promise Scholarship,

Under the program, known as the Opportunity Promise Scholarship,

Under the program, known as the Opportunity Promise Scholarship,

Under the program, known as the Opportunity Promise Scholarship,

The budget

allocates $28.2 million to the State University of New York and $18.8 million to the City University of New York —

which collectively enroll around 600,000 students