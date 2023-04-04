North Carolina lawmakers ask UNC system for information on diversity-related trainings

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the University of North Carolina System to detail spending on all diversity-related training from the current and last three fiscal years.