 Skip to main content
Informa TechTarget |
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Accreditor takes North Idaho College off probation

The institution experienced years of leadership and governance turmoil. Now its enrollment is rising and operations are stabilizing, the college says.

Published Feb. 11, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
North Idaho College
A building is seen above on the campus of North Idaho College. The college's accreditor lifted the institution's probation after it made enrollment gains and efforts toward governance reform. "Meyer Health & Sciences Building at North Idaho College" by Antony-22 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • North Idaho College’s accreditor lifted the institution’s probation after a yearslong effort to regain compliance. 
  • The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities made the decision at its meeting in late January. NWCCU President Selena Grace wrote in a letter Monday that “we commend North Idaho College for its meaningful progress and continued engagement in this process.”
  • However, the accreditor flagged areas where it said the public two-year college is substantially compliant but still needs to improve, mostly around establishing metrics and processes to meet institutional goals and assess the quality of learning.

Dive Insight:

Roughly three years ago, NWCCU issued a “show cause” letter to North Idaho College, signaling that the institution was out of compliance with the body’s standards and thus at risk of losing accreditation.

Losing accreditation can be fatal for colleges, as it renders them ineligible to access federal student aid funds, to say nothing of the reputational harm from being dropped by a quality-assurance organization

The show-cause letter cited voluminous organizational troubles at the college. Among them were an “exodus” of faculty and staff, as well as “frequent changes in leadership with little to no input from relevant stakeholders, without following institutional policies and procedures.”

At the time, NWCCU officials pointed to confusion about who was even in charge of the institution, with one president — Nick Swayne — put on nondisciplinary leave by the board and another — Greg South — appointed concurrently in the interim. Swayne was later reinstated and remains president today.

Prior to Swayne’s initial hire in August 2022, the board of trustees had fired an earlier president without cause and replaced him with the college’s wrestling coach, who left after less than a year and a half in the role.

And then there were financial issues. NWCCU cited declining enrollment, waning donor support, increasing insurance expenses, a looming downgrade from Moody’s and potential added costs from expanding the college's athletics program and changing conferences without consulting its community. 

The college’s board at the time failed to “sufficiently appreciate the jeopardy it is placing the institution in with respect to the welfare and viability of the institution,” NWCCU officials wrote in February 2023.

Since then, NIC has seen a big bump in enrollment, regaining many of its losses from the prepandemic era. Between 2023 and 2024, fall headcount spiked 15.2% to 4,585 students, according to federal data. Over the five years prior to 2023, fall enrollment had fallen 24.4% from 5,265 students in 2018. 

In an August report to its accreditor, NIC attributed its enrollment boom to improved marketing and an effort to rebuild community trust. These moves followed a period when a politicized board gave rise to community concerns around academic freedom and heavy-handed governance. 

The college also said last year that it had “alleviated past governance challenges” through a shakeup in its board membership, while also adding trustee training and undertaking measures to make board meetings more transparent and efficient. 

In its letter this week, NWCCU said the college still needs to improve on developing metrics to measure “institutional goals and objectives in its evaluation, planning, and resource allocation processes to support institutional effectiveness and student achievement.”

The accreditor also recommended that NIC “engage in an effective system of learning outcomes assessment processes across all academic and learning support programs” to improve its student support planning. 

“The strength of this college lies in its people, those who refused to give up and stood firm against the chaos,” Swayne said in a statement Monday after the college regained good standing with NWCCU. “With the distractions behind us, we can now focus entirely on delivering the quality education and opportunities our students expect and deserve.”

Editors' picks

  • Trump stands at a podium with American flags in the background.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    Trump 2.0’s impact on higher ed: The first year in 8 numbers

    A chaotic 2025 brought dozens of federal college probes, thousands of revoked international student visas, and billions in threatened research funding.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 20, 2026
  • A professor speaks to a lecture hall of college students.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2026

    With a new year comes new enrollment challenges, shifting federal policies and increased pressure on college leaders to stand up for their institutions.

    By Laura Spitalniak, Natalie Schwartz and Ben Unglesbee • Jan. 8, 2026

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Navigating Change in Higher Education: Carnegie's Student-Centered Approach
From Carnegie
January 21, 2026
Carnegie logo
New Research Highlights a Disconnect Between University Retention Strategies and Adult Learner…
From Collegis Education
February 04, 2026
Collegis Education logo
Edustaff Acquires E-Therapy, Expanding Access to Integrated Education and Therapy Services
From Edustaff LLC
February 02, 2026
Edustaff LLC logo
CSU Global and Muzzy Lane: Building Safe Environments for Crisis Response Training
From Muzzy Lane
January 29, 2026
Muzzy Lane logo
Editors' picks
  • Trump stands at a podium with American flags in the background.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    Trump 2.0’s impact on higher ed: The first year in 8 numbers

    A chaotic 2025 brought dozens of federal college probes, thousands of revoked international student visas, and billions in threatened research funding.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 20, 2026
  • A professor speaks to a lecture hall of college students.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2026

    With a new year comes new enrollment challenges, shifting federal policies and increased pressure on college leaders to stand up for their institutions.

    By Laura Spitalniak, Natalie Schwartz and Ben Unglesbee • Jan. 8, 2026
Latest in Policy & Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell