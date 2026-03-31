 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Portland Community College reaches tentative deal with striking faculty

The Oregon institution previously reached an agreement with its staff union, which declared a strike with faculty on March 11.

Published March 31, 2026
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
.
Portland Community College, above, reached tentative deals with two striking employee unions this month, ending a historic three-week strike. The image by Steve Morgan is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Portland Community College on Monday reached a tentative deal with its faculty union, bringing the instructors back to the classroom Tuesday and teeing up the formal end to a historic three-week strike.
  • The agreement includes higher cost-of-living adjustments, increased college contributions to faculty's health insurance costs, and a one-time stipend for instructors who hold doctoral or terminal degrees.
  • On March 25, PCC separately reached a tentative agreement with striking unionized staff members. The union members ratified the deal the next day and returned to work on Monday.

Dive Insight:

PCC's faculty and staff unions, both of which are affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, began their strikes on March 11. The strikes were the first at a community college in Oregon's history.

The combined strikes forced the campus to pivot to remote operations, delayed grades and pushed the beginning of most spring classes back from March 30 to April 6.

Ben Cushing, president of PCC's Federation of Faculty and Academic Professionals, called the tentative deal "incredibly strong" in a video posted to social media Tuesday. Voting for the roughly 1,600-member union began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at the same time Wednesday.

If ratified, union faculty would receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for the current academic year, retroactive to Sept. 1. In 2026-27, they would receive a 3% increase.

The increases fall squarely between proposals from each party. The union sought a cost-of-living increase of just over 4%, while PCC had proposed a maximum jump of 0.5%.

If the deal is approved, faculty will also receive a lump sum payment meant to cover their lost wages during the strike, the union said. Full-time faculty will receive $5,475, those labeled as academic professionals will get $5,000, and part-time instructors will receive $1,400.

"This was the longest, most grueling, most punishing round of bargaining we have ever faced — and we faced it together, and we won," the faculty union said in a Monday statement.

PCC President Adrien Bennings expressed more reservations about the deal.

“We are pleased to be moving forward and refocusing on our core mission of educating students and serving our community," Bennings said in a statement. "At the same time, our hearts are heavy because we know that this agreement is so far outside of our budget that it will result in significant additional cuts in the future.”

Throughout the union negotiations, PCC has cited financial hardship and pending state funding cuts. Bennings said in January that the Oregon Legislature could cut up to 5% of PCC’s public funding — about $17.9 million — through the 2027 fiscal year. The college is facing a $37.7 million deficit for the 2025–27 biennium, it said.

In turn, the faculty union accused the college's leadership of using potential cuts to justify a preestablished low offer and failing to budget for union bargaining.

The forthcoming end of PCC's labor action likely won't be the last strike activity Oregon's community colleges see.

A staff union at Central Oregon Community College voted to strike beginning April 2 after negotiations with the college stalled in February.

Filed Under: Faculty and Staff

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Georgia Southern University and Ziplines Education Launch Career-Focused Certificate Programs …
From Ziplines Education
March 16, 2026
Ziplines Education logo
New Report from Hanover Research Identifies 5 Trends Shaping Higher Education in 2026
From Hanover Research
March 23, 2026
Hanover Research logo
IPClear and University of Hartford Announce Strategic Collaboration to Modernize Network Infra…
From IPClear
March 24, 2026
Internet2 Announces Plenary Speakers for 2026 Community Exchange
From Internet2
March 19, 2026
Internet2 logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell