Week in review: Cuts hit The New School, University of Iowa

Most clicked story of the week:

Indiana public colleges will have to cut degree programs that produce “low earning” graduates under a bill the state’s governor signed into law Thursday. The bill borrows its definition of “low earning” from the massive tax and spending bill passed by congressional Republicans this past summer. Under that law an undergraduate program is considered “low earning” if its graduates don’t earn more than certain workers with only high school diplomas.

Number of the week: 5%

The maximum share of international and out-of-state students Florida’s top public research universities would be allowed to enroll under a bill that passed the state’s House last week. The state’s university system already restricts nonresident enrollment across its institutions at 10%.

What’s the latest with the Education Department?

Nicholas Kent, the top-ranking higher education official in the U.S. Department of Education, signaled during the American Council on Education’s recent annual conference that the agency’s crackdown on colleges wouldn’t relent any time soon. “We will not allow accreditors or institutions to continue to turn a blind eye to blatant civil rights abuses and, unapologetically, we will take action,” Kent said.

Higher education associations and colleges are urging the Education Department to broaden its definition of what counts as a “professional” degree in its proposed regulations governing forthcoming loan caps. Under the OBBBA, set to take effect July 1, most graduate students will be limited to borrowing $100,000 for their programs, but students in professional programs will be able to borrow up to $200,000.

Student Defense, an advocacy and legal organization, announced Thursday that it would launch an investigation into the Education Department's use of artificial intelligence in overseeing federal student aid programs. The probe aims to determine whether the agency is sharing sensitive data with AI companies and whether its staff are properly trained to use the emerging technology.

