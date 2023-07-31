 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

A look at the Senate’s higher education spending proposal

The plan would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $250 and give the Education Department funding to support borrowers entering repayment.

Published July 31, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
The Capitol Hill building on a cloudy day in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a spending plan that would keep funding level for the Education Department. Sara Samora/Higher Ed Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • The maximum Pell Grant for fiscal year 2024 would increase by $250 — to $7,645 — under a bipartisan spending proposal passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week. 
  • The committee voted 26-2 to recommend $79.6 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Department of Education, which would provide the agency with flat funding in line with current spending levels. 
  • Meanwhile, the House Appropriations Committee two weeks earlier proposed just $67.4 billion for the Education Department, representing a roughly $12 billion reduction from current spending levels. The cuts would include keeping funding for the Pell Grant program flat and eliminating certain student aid programs. 

Dive Insight: 

Although the House and Senate proposals for Education Department funding differ widely, they both fall well short of President Joe Biden’s proposed budget. In March, he had pitched $90 billion for the agency, including boosting the maximum Pell Grant award to $8,215. 

That plan didn’t have much chance of getting through a deeply divided Congress, where Republicans dominate the House, and Democrats hold only a narrow majority in the Senate. 

But hopes for elements of Biden’s blueprint to pass were further dashed when congressional lawmakers cut a deal in June to raise the debt ceiling limit, averting a potential economic disaster. Under that agreement, lawmakers flat-funded federal education spending for fiscal 2024 and limited increases to 1% for fiscal 2025. 

Although the Senate’s plan includes a Pell Grant increase, the proposed hike would be smaller than recent expansions. The maximum award grew by $400 in fiscal 2022 and $500 in fiscal 2023. 

Even with those increases, the Pell Grant — designed to help low- and moderate-income students afford college — has much less purchasing power than it once did. 

In the 2023-24 academic year, the Pell Grant is expected to cover around 32% of average tuition, fees, and room and board at public four-year colleges, a huge drop from the 79% covered in the 1975-76 academic year, according to one recent analysis

For student aid administration, the Senate plan would set aside $150 million in part to help the Education Department support borrowers who are reentering repayment. A roughly three-year freeze on federal student loan payments lifts in October. 

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled House is hoping for deep cuts to the Education Department. 

That chamber's plan includes a proposal to eliminate Federal Work-Study, which funds part-time employment for students, and the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, which provides up to $4,000 to the lowest-income students. 

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Driving Revenue & Growth in Student Housing: Amber Launches Student Housing Partner’s Report -…
From Amberstudent
July 31, 2023
Rosedale International Education Announces the 2023 Global Student Success Forum & Rosedale OS…
From Rosedale International Education
July 25, 2023
The University of Queensland and Rosedale Global High School initiate accelerated admissions s…
From Rosedale International Education
July 27, 2023
Anthology Expands Intelligent Experiences: Debuts Student Success, Career Alignment and Skill …
From Anthology
July 19, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell