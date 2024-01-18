 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Spelman College receives record $100M gift

The institution’s officials said the donation is the largest single gift given to a historically Black college or university.

Published Jan. 18, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Spelman College in October 2020. The college announced Thursday that it received a record $100 million gift. Marcus Ingram via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Spelman College announced Thursday that it has received a $100 million donation, an amount that officials say is the largest single gift ever given to a historically Black college or university. 

The donation to the private Atlanta institution was made by longtime Spelman trustee Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston. Stryker is on the board of directors of Stryker Corp., a medical technology company that her grandfather started, while Johnston is chairman of Greenleaf Trust, a wealth management firm. 

“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” Spelman President Helene Gayle said in a statement. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education.

Three-quarters of the donation will go toward endowed scholarships at Spelman, the college said. The funds will help the college take a step toward adopting need-blind admissions, meaning the institution wouldn’t consider applicants’ ability to pay for their education when making admissions decisions. 

The remaining $25 million will go partly toward developing “an academic focus on public policy and democracy,” according to the announcement. It will also be used to improve student housing and give Spelman a flexible funding source. 

The donation comes on the heels of another large gift to the HBCU sector. 

Earlier this month, Lilly Endowment Inc. gave $100 million to UNCF, an organization that advocates for HBCUs and awards student scholarships. The gift marks the largest unrestricted private donation in UNCF’s history. 

UNCF is using the donation to help build a pooled endowment fund for its 37 member colleges, which include Spelman.

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale’s New Power to the People Archive Reveals the Historical Roots of Today’s Counterculture …
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 17, 2024
Three Key Factors Impacting Higher Education Marketing and Student Engagement in 2024
From EducationDynamics
January 10, 2024
Renowned UCLA Business School Professor, Olav Sorenson, Tapped to Launch and Chair the Academi…
From Breakout Learning
January 09, 2024
Klett World Languages establishes Canadian counterpart in Calgary
From Klett World Languages Canada
January 09, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell