Staff cuts loom over Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor

The president of Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor said the two campuses will make staffing cuts to remedy ongoing operational deficits, according to an email sent to employees.

aid, but he did not provide a timeline.

said Tuesday. The administration will likely lay off staff and sell property and equipment by fall to make the campus financially viable. The Wisconsin campus should also expect employee cuts,

The Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus is in the most dire condition, university President Erik Ankerberg

Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor's governing board asked for a plan to address the deficits to be submitted by the end of February.