Supreme Court splits affirmative action cases, will issue separate rulings

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

two cases that take aim at race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Several months ago the high court

lumped together the lawsuits