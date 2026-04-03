Syracuse, Ohio State, Utah Valley: The latest college leadership transitions

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More than a dozen colleges announced new presidents in March as officials look ahead to the end of the academic year. But not every departure and arrival was expected.

Ohio State University underwent two surprise presidential changes — one when its leader resigned abruptly amid scandal and another when its board selected a new permanent president less than a week later.

Even the more traditional leadership transitions likely bring their own set of challenges. At least three colleges selected new leaders as they face down significant budget deficits and grapple with cuts.

Below, we’re rounding up some of last month’s biggest leadership changes.



President: J. Michael Haynie

Institution: Syracuse University

Coming or going? Coming

J. Michael Haynie will be Syracuse University's next president, the institution's board announced on March 3.

Haynie, the university’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, originally planned to assume the role on July 1. But Syracuse President Kent Syverud said this week he would depart earlier than previously announced, following his successor's appointment. Haynie's first day will be May 11.

Syverud is leaving to lead the University of Michigan.

Syracuse recently announced it will eliminate 93 academic programs, though a senior administrator stressed that the move came from a desire to right-size the university’s offerings rather than from financial distress.



President: Wayne Vaught

Institution: Utah Valley University

Coming or going? Coming

The Utah Board of Higher Education selected Wayne Vaught to serve as Utah Valley University's acting president, it announced March 3.

Utah Valley President Astrid Tuminez announced in January that she would retire on May 1. Tuminez and Vaught, the university's provost, will work together on a transition plan in the intervening months.

Utah’s higher ed board said it is working with an executive search firm to select the university's next permanent leader.

This academic year brought significant violence and political upheaval at Utah Valley, with the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on its campus in September.



President: Shantay Bolton

Institution: Columbia College Chicago

Coming or going? Coming

Columbia College Chicago formally installed Shantay Bolton as its president on March 5, the private nonprofit announced in a news release. She previously served as Georgia Institute of Technology's chief business officer.

Bolton brings a financial background to the role at a time of budgetary distress for the college, which has run multimillion-dollar deficits since fiscal 2020. Columbia College Chicago's last permanent president said in 2024 that falling enrollment and projected deficits posed an “existential threat” to the institution.

The college in June laid off 20 faculty members, most of whom held tenure. And at the end of 2024, the institution announced the elimination of 11 academic programs, including its bachelor’s degree in American Sign Language, the only such degree in the state.



President: Sherry Kollmann

Institution: Vermont State University

Coming or going? Coming

Vermont State Colleges System’s board appointed Sherry Kollmann as president of Vermont State University, per a March 9 news release. Kollmann, who is chancellor of New Mexico State University Global Campus, will also serve as the system's vice chancellor. She will step into the role in July following the retirement of Vermont State President Dave Bergh.

The Vermont college system created Vermont State University in 2023 by merging three of the state's public four-year institutions. The consolidation brought with it significant cuts to faculty, staff and programs, and the university reported a $10 million deficit in fiscal 2025.



President: Ravi Bellamkonda

Institution: Ohio State University

Coming or going? Coming

Ohio State University’s trustees unanimously selected Ravi Bellamkonda as the public institution’s president on March 12, less than a week after the abrupt departure of its former leader, Ted Carter.

Carter unexpectedly resigned on March 7 due to “an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business," Ohio State said.

Faculty at the university had advocated for more transparency and employee involvement during the presidential search process. But instead of a prolonged public search, the Ohio State board announced Bellamkonda, the university's provost, as the new leader. He immediately assumed the presidency.



President: Robert Bohrer

Institution: Pennsylvania State University-Schuylkill

Coming or going? Coming

Robert Bohrer will be the next chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Schuylkill, the university announced March 3. He currently serves as president of Hiram College, a private liberal arts college in Ohio. Bohrer will become the leader of Penn State Schuylkill on July 1.

Penn State has restructured, consolidated and approved plans to close several of its regional campuses in recent years. Its Schuylkill location had been considered for closure but was spared last May.



President: Kamel Haddad

Institution: University of Northern Colorado

Coming or going? Coming

On March 31, the University of Northern Colorado's board selected Kamel Haddad, a dean at the institution, to serve as its interim president. Haddad will assume the role on Aug. 2, the day after President Andy Feinstein plans to step down.

The board said it will conduct a national search for the public university's next president and will assemble an advisory committee that includes faculty, staff, administrators, students, alumni and donors.

The University of Northern Colorado in October announced a plan to lay off 50 employees and eliminate roughly 30 vacant roles. Senior administrators attributed the cuts to declining enrollment and a projected $7 million budget deficit for fiscal 2026.

Other leadership transitions and announcements this month