 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

The K12-to-college pipeline is rockier for high-poverty students

Just a quarter of graduates from high-poverty schools in 2018 earned a degree within six years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found.

Published Sept. 17, 2025
Anna Merod's headshot
Reporter
Four black graduation caps are being held up in the air by four hands.
xijian via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Students who graduated high school in 2017 and 2018 saw notable socioeconomic gaps in their college completion rates, according to data released Wednesday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.  
  • Just a quarter of students who graduated from high-poverty high schools in 2017 and 2018 earned at least an associate’s degree within six years, the center found. Meanwhile, students who graduated from more affluent high schools in 2017 and 2018 more than doubled that six-year completion rate at 59%.
  • According to the center, those who graduated from high-poverty schools in 2022 also had the lowest persistence rate (74%) for continuing college between the first and second year when compared across other characteristics such as their high school’s location and minority levels.   

Dive Insight:

The data from the 13th annual High School Benchmarks report revealed that these socioeconomic disparities can even emerge shortly after high school graduation. 

For instance, the nonprofit research group found that 51% of students from high-poverty schools enrolled in college in the fall after their high school graduation versus 74% of students from low-poverty schools. 

“Large differences in college access and degree attainment mean many students don't see the benefits of higher education opportunities, particularly those from low-income backgrounds,” said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, in a Wednesday statement. “Even with stable enrollment outcomes, the socioeconomic gaps continue to persist.”

The findings come as other research this year has indicated that most high schoolers don’t feel prepared to choose a postsecondary pathway after graduation. That includes pursuing a traditional four-year college degree, work or other options, according to a June report from Jobs for the Future, Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation. That same report also found that more than a third of high school students said they’ve never visited a college. 

Middle and high schoolers also appear to be increasingly considering alternative postsecondary options besides earning a college degree. A 2024 survey from national nonprofit American Student Assistance found just 45% of students in grades 7-12 said they foresee a two- or four-year college as their most likely next step. That’s a significant drop from 73% in 2018.

At the same time, ASA found that student interest in nondegree education pathways more than tripled from 12% in 2018 to 38% in 2024. Such alternative programs include vocational schools, apprenticeships and technical boot camps.

The cost of college is often perceived as unaffordable, as a majority of U.S. adults believe the cost of getting a college degree is more expensive than it actually is, according to a May report from Strada. That misperception could also be driving some to forego higher education, the report said.

But the reality is that even as the sticker prices of tuition rise at private nonprofit colleges, for instance, more students are still receiving large financial aid packages from these institutions.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) Honors Universal Technical Insti…
From Universal Technical Institute
September 17, 2025
Universal Technical Institute logo
OES expands global footprint with U.S. launch and Construct Education merger
From Online Education Services
September 11, 2025
Online Education Services logo
AIRIA Brings Data-Driven Campus Planning to Higher Education
From AIRIA
September 09, 2025
AIRIA logo
UAB and Ziplines Education to launch career-accelerating certificate programs to close Alabama…
From Ziplines Education
September 12, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.