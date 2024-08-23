This week in 5 numbers: Officials call for probe into Sasse’s spending

From Florida officials calling for an investigation into spending at the University of Florida under former President Ben Sasse to an analysis examining why colleges tend to be smaller in the U.S. than in Europe, here are the top-line figures from some of our recent stories.
$17.3 million
The spending by the University of Florida president’s office during Ben Sasse’s first year leading the institution. That’s roughly three times more than his predecessor spent in his last year in office, according to reporting by The Independent Florida Alligator, prompting state officials to call for a probe.
54%
The share of European higher education institutions that enroll under 5,000 students. That’s compared to 75% of U.S. colleges — a trend that leaves the sector fragile, as smaller institutions have suffered some of the steepest enrollment declines, according to a new analysis from a college consolidation expert.
1,131
The students enrolled at Keystone College in fall 2022, representing a 25.7% decline from five years prior. The Pennsylvania-based institution recently announced plans to merge with the nonprofit Washington Institute for Education and Research.
$25 million
The funding the California Legislature is withholding from the University of California unless it creates a “systemwide framework” for free speech rules by Oct. 1. Michael Drake, leader of the 10-campus system, recently directed universities to enforce policies banning encampments.
$855M
The increased state funding the Universities of Wisconsin is requesting from lawmakers for the next two years. When announcing the request, system President Jay Rothman pointed to data showing that appropriation levels per four-year student in Wisconsin are lower than in most other states.