This week in 5 numbers: Federal Student Aid chief to step down

We’re rounding up some of our top recent stories, from Rich Cordray’s departure to the closure of two more private nonprofit colleges.

Published May 3, 2024
Senior Editor
From the chief federal student aid official resigning to the closure of two private nonprofit institutions, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week. 

By the numbers
 
2021
The year Rich Cordray became the head of the U.S. Education Department’s Federal Student Aid office. The department announced Cordray is stepping down from his position in June — a move that comes amid the botched rollout of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
 
357
The number of students who attended Wells College in fall 2022, representing a roughly 33% decline from a decade ago. The New York nonprofit institution announced this week that it is closing at the end of the spring semester.
 
3
The number of academic programs Drake University is cutting to help balance its budget. That’s down from the 13 majors, minors and certificates that the Iowa nonprofit put on the chopping block earlier this year.
 
$212,000
The deficit the University of Saint Katherine faced in the fiscal year 2022. The 14-year-old private nonprofit, based in California, abruptly shut down last week, with its president citing a steep cash shortfall and “extraordinary inflation.”
 
15
The number of states that filed lawsuits over the new Title IX regulations this week. Although the states filed four separate complaints, they all take issue with the expanded protections the regulations give LGBTQ+ students.

Editors' picks
