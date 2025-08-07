 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Trump issues directives on college admissions data and research grants
close
close search
site logo

Trump issues directives on college admissions data and research grants

Together, the orders set up the administration to exert more control over who institutions enroll and which grants are funded.

Published Aug. 7, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Aug. 3, 2025, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Aug. 3, 2025, in Allentown, Pa. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

President Donald Trump issued two sweeping directives Thursdayone that orders colleges to hand over additional data about their applicants and another mandating that political appointees approve federal grant funding

Colleges will now be required to report additional admissions data to the National Center for Education Statistics, including data on the race and sex of their applicants, their admitted students and those who chose to enroll, per a memo from Trump to the U.S. Department of Education. Previously, institutions were only required to provide racial data for enrolled students. 

 

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
VoiceThread Now Available via VitalSource and RedShelf Inclusive Access Programs
From VoiceThread
July 30, 2025
VoiceThread logo
Vecteezy Launches Education Plans, Giving Students Safe Access to Quality Creative Resources f…
From Vecteezy
August 06, 2025
Vecteezy logo
Reimagining Recruitment: How Personalized Career Pathways Can Win the Next Generation of Stude…
From Advisor.AI
July 28, 2025
Advisor.AI logo
St. Catherine University Future-Proofs IT Infrastructure Through Strategic IPv4 Monetization a…
From IPClear
August 01, 2025
IPClear logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.