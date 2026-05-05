DOJ revives fight against Minnesota’s in-state tuition for undocumented students

over state laws that provide in-state tuition rates and scholarships to certain undocumented students.

over state laws that provide in-state tuition rates and scholarships to certain undocumented students.

over state laws that provide in-state tuition rates and scholarships to certain undocumented students.

over state laws that provide in-state tuition rates and scholarships to certain undocumented students.

over state laws that provide in-state tuition rates and scholarships to certain undocumented students.

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

escalating its legal battle against Minnesota

The Trump administration is

The Trump administration is

The Trump administration is

The Trump administration is

The Trump administration is

and siding with Minnesota. The lawsuit now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

and siding with Minnesota. The lawsuit now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

and siding with Minnesota. The lawsuit now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

and siding with Minnesota. The lawsuit now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

and siding with Minnesota. The lawsuit now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge's

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge's

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge's

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge's

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge's

The May 1 appeal came the day after the

DOJ sued New Jersey

over its in-state tuition laws for undocumented students

,