 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Undergraduate enrollment on track to increase for third straight year

A preliminary National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report found strong growth at community colleges and among trade programs.

Published Nov. 11, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
A group of college students chats while walking down stairs on campus.
Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Undergraduate enrollment is on track to grow 2.4% year over year this fall, driving a 2% overall rise in higher education enrollment, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. This marks the third year in a row of undergraduate enrollment growth.
  • Graduate enrollment stayed largely level — up 0.1% compared to the year prior. Enrollment in master's programs, which host almost two-thirds of this fall's graduate students, declined by 0.6%. Conversely, doctoral-level programs saw a 1.1% increase in students.
  • The clearinghouse also found that students’ choice of studies is shifting. Enrollment in computer and information sciences dropped this fall — ranging from a 5.8% decline at two-year institutions to a 15% nosedive in graduate programs — while numbers of health and trade majors rose.

Dive Insight:

Enrollment increased in both shorter-term programs and those that prepare students to work in the trades, the clearinghouse found.

Two-year institutions saw a 8.3% year-over-year enrollment increase in engineering technologies and technicians programs this fall. Mechanic and repair technologies and technicians majors also grew 10.4% at those institutions.

And enrollment rose 6.6% in undergraduate certificates and 3.1% in associate programs. Bachelor's degrees, in comparison, saw a smaller year-over-year enrollment increase of 1.2%.

On a call with reporters Monday, Matthew Holsapple, the clearinghouse's senior director of research, stressed that the organization did not conduct student interviews or collect data about their enrollment motivations.

But when asked if the decline in computer science enrollment was a side effect of the proliferation of artificial intelligence, he acknowledged that researchers "have seen the same news reports that you all have seen about challenges in the field," such as AI-related layoffs in technology sectors. 

"I assume students are also seeing that, and they're using that kind of information to make their decisions," Holsapple said.

Like last year, community colleges once again came out the winner among institutional types this fall. Public two-year colleges saw 4% annual enrollment growth. That's compared to 1.9% growth at public four-year institutions and 0.9% at four-year private nonprofits.

"Students continue to gravitate towards vocational certificates and associate degrees, leaving less momentum for growth among bachelors’ seekers," Doug Shapiro, the clearinghouse's executive director, said in a statement.

Tuesday’s preliminary data is based on some 8.5 million students at just under half of the U.S. postsecondary institutions that report to the clearinghouse. The report marks the organization's first preliminary enrollment dispatch since announcing a striking methodology error early this year.

In January, the clearinghouse said an undisclosed number of its preliminary enrollment reports had mistakenly counted some first-year college students as dual-enrolled students, who are high school students also taking college classes. That preliminary enrollment report series, called Stay Informed, began in 2020.

As a result, its preliminary fall 2024 findings incorrectly found that first-year enrollment had declined 5%when it actually rose 5.5%.

Holsapple said Monday that the clearinghouse did not include dual enrollment data in Tuesday's report. It's the first of the group's new preliminary enrollment series, called Clearinghouse Enrollment Insights. In a release, it said the report has “enhanced methodology, clarified reporting structure, and better connections between preliminary and final data.”

The clearinghouse plans to release its final fall enrollment report in mid-January.

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pioneer Academics Releases White Paper on College Admissions in the Age of AI
From Pioneer Academics
October 27, 2025
Pioneer Academics logo
International House Association Launches to Foster Global Peace Through Cultural Exchange
From International House Association
October 22, 2025
TED and Immerse Education launch global TED Summer School for 15–18-year-olds.
From Immerse Education
November 05, 2025
Immerse Education logo
OES Learning Solutions Strengthens U.S. Presence with Launch of Advisory Board to Drive Innova…
From OES (Online Education Services)
October 24, 2025
OES (Online Education Services) logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.