University of California strike spreads to more campuses

Dive Brief:

Union members at the University of California's Los Angeles and Davis campuses went on strike Tuesday over the system’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests and counterprotesters.

UCLA and UC Davis union members are joining fellow UAW 4811 members who have been on strike at UC's Santa Cruz campus since May 20 . Union leadership said they would not "negotiate on behalf of encampment organizers," but called on the University of California to negotiate with protesters in good faith .

UAW 4811 represents around 48,000 academic and graduate student researchers, postdoctoral scholars and student employees across the University of California system.

Dive Insight:

On April 30, UCLA called on the Los Angeles Police Department to break up a pro-Palestinian encampment. The same night, counterprotesters attempted to remove the encampment’s barrier, attacking protesters with chemical sprays and fireworks, according to a New York Times investigation.

Hours later, when the police arrived, they didn’t immediately step in despite ongoing violence, the New York Times found. The raid ultimately led to over 200 people being arrested.

UAW 4811 — one of several labor unions that have backed pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses — blasted the University of California for calling in law enforcement rather than negotiating with demonstrators.

"The use and sanction of violent force to curtail peaceful protest is an attack on free speech and the right to demand change, and the university must sit down with students, unions, and campus organizations to negotiate, rather than escalate," the union said in a strike authorization announcement on May 1.

Police again converged on UCLA's campus last week after protesters erected a new encampment, the same day UCLA Chancellor Gene Block testified to Congress on his university's protest response.

The University of California has pushed back against union organizers, filing an unfair labor practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board.

At the system's behest, the board issued the complaint against UAW 4811 on May 23. The board cited a no-strike provision in the union's collective bargaining agreement with the University of California. UAW 4811 has until mid-June to respond.

"We are eager to see a quick and just resolution to this matter so that our students, faculty and staff can end this academic quarter without further disrupting their education," Missy Matella, the system's associate vice president for systemwide labor relations, said in a May 23 statement.

Mary Osako, vice chancellor for strategic communications at UCLA, Tuesday also criticized demonstrators for disrupting students.

"They’re paying tuition and fees to learn, and we’re dismayed by deliberate outside disruptions that get in the way of that," Osako said in a statement. "Students want to hear their professors teach, not the piercing sounds of trumpets, drums and slogans being shouted right outside their classroom windows.”

As UC Santa Cruz enters the second week of its strike, university leaders switched the campus to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday over safety concerns. This is UC Santa Cruz' second time going remote this month, after university leaders pivoted to online learning last week amid similar concerns.

Protesters have been blocking the campus' two vehicle entrances, Cynthia Larive, chancellor of UC Santa Cruz, said Tuesday.

"This is an extremely dangerous effort to cause intentional harm to our campus community unprompted by any action on the part of UC Santa Cruz," Larive said in a statement.