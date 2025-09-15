 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

University of Nebraska-Lincoln looks to cut 6 academic programs

The move would save $7.7 million, according to the public institution’s chancellor, who also called for merging other programs into new interdisciplinary schools.

Published Sept. 15, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Gates at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Columns at the entrance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Neb. The university chancellor has proposed cutting six programs and merging four departments as it looks to cut another $7.7 million from its budget. sshepard via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s chancellor has proposed cutting six academic programs to save $7.7 million in the public institution’s budget. 
  • Additionally, four academic departments would be merged to form two new schools to save another $2 million, according to a Friday memo from Chancellor Rodney Bennett to the university’s Academic Planning Committee. 
  • The proposed program consolidation is part of a wider effort by the state flagship to slash $27.5 million from its budget by the end of the year.

Dive Insight:

Bennett signaled in August that academic program cuts could be on the way as the university wrestled with a nagging deficit. 

On Friday, the chancellor outlined a plan to save $21 million to close a structural budget gap as well as $6.5 million "in proactive reductions."

The UNL academic programs on the chopping block are::

  • Community and regional planning.
  • Earth and atmospheric sciences.
  • Educational administration.
  • Landscape architecture.
  • Statistics.
  • Textile, merchandising and fashion design.

In many cases, those program cuts would include the elimination of both bachelor’s and graduate degrees. For educational administration, however, UNL is considering keeping a master’s program in the field while cutting bachelor’s, doctoral degrees and certification programs.

In all cases, the budget savings would come through cutting positions in the affected departments. 

Bennett’s plan also calls for merging the departments of entomology and plant pathology into one interdisciplinary school, and agricultural economics and agricultural leadership, education and communication into another. Together, those combinations would save UNL $2 million through “natural attrition,” a voluntary buyout program and an open staff position, Bennett said. 

On top of the program cuts, the chancellor proposed reducing the budgets of UNL’s engineering college by $225,000 and arts and sciences college by $325,000 — with the cuts coming from reduced graduate assistantships in both cases.

Beyond academics, Bennett's plan calls for another $17.3 million in administrative budget cuts, including a $3.8 million reduction to administrative and colleges’ staff budgets — which would come with administrative job eliminations. The proposal also seeks to cut $850,000 from the student life budget and shrink all state-aided budgets by 1%.

Bennett said university officials developed the budget plan “after close coordination with university leaders” and feedback from the Academic Planning Committee. 

The committee, an advisory body, is taking public feedback online and through hearings scheduled through early October and will make a recommendation to the chancellor later in the month. Bennett said in August that he will propose a final budget reduction plan to the University of Nebraska system president in late October. The board of regents will then consider the final plan in December.

John Shrader, a media professor and president of UNL’s Faculty Senate, lamented the cuts in an interview with the Nebraska Examiner. 

“The professors and the Extension and staff and students have not caused a $27.5 million deficit, but we’re paying for it,” he said. “It’s just an awful day for the University of Nebraska, no matter how you look at it.”

In his August address to the UNL community, Bennett acknowledged the strain from multiple rounds of cuts at the university, noting the “cumulative effect of repeated budget processes that extend beyond financial impacts and into areas like employee morale.”

“As you know, we have reduced our budget several times in recent years,” he added. “Despite our best efforts to live within our means, our revenue has not kept pace with expenses.” He cited inflation as well as lagging state funding and tuition revenue. 

Between 2020 and 2024, fall headcount at UNL fell 7% to 23,832, according to data from the University of Nebraska system. 

UNL’s cuts come as the entire University of Nebraska system tries to balance its budget through both budget cuts and tuition hikes amid shortfalls in both federal and state funding.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
AIRIA Brings Data-Driven Campus Planning to Higher Education
From AIRIA
September 09, 2025
AIRIA logo
Honor Education Appoints Mark Leiter as Vice Chairman
From Honor Education
August 26, 2025
OES expands global footprint with U.S. launch and Construct Education merger
From Online Education Services
September 11, 2025
Online Education Services logo
Community College Presidents to Take Center Stage in Rebuilding the American Dream Webinar Ser…
From ZogoTech
August 27, 2025
ZogoTech logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.