Syracuse University offers early retirement to 175 faculty

Dive Brief:

Syracuse University is offering about 175 faculty members early retirement packages , according to a message last week to faculty from Provost Lois Agnew.

The buyout program is for faculty who have worked at Syracuse for at least 35 years or who teach in programs slated for closure or that have low enrollment . Eligible faculty will have until mid-May to opt in, and those who do would retire in August.

Earlier this month, Syracuse said it planned to cut nearly 100 academic programs . Agnew said then that the downsizing isn’t in response to budget pressure but rather to make offerings “more focused, more distinctive and more aligned with student demand.”

Dive Insight:

The voluntary buyouts give the university a way to downsize its faculty — which stands at over 2,100 — without the anger and morale slump that can come with layoffs. The package offers two weeks’ pay for every year of benefits-eligible work at Syracuse, up to the faculty member’s fiscal 2026 salary.

In cases where retiring faculty need to be replaced, Agnew said the university would aim to hire tenure-track faculty.

“This incentive opportunity reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our students and strengthening our academic mission, while honoring the extraordinary contributions of our talented and dedicated faculty scholars,” Agnew said Friday.

The private New York university has so far avoided the painful workforce cuts taken by other institutions amid enrollment struggles, federal research funding chaos, policy changes and other headwinds.

As outgoing Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said of the higher education environment in September, “It’s grim.”

“Many of our peers are running serious deficits and are experiencing deep budget cuts and large-scale layoffs,” he said. “That is not the story here, although it’s not a happy story entirely here either. It would be hubris to say that we’re doing better than them because we’re smarter or better.”

Among the pressures Syracuse faces, he said, are missed enrollment targets, with Syracuse’s master’s programs falling short by 41 students due to the Trump administration’s visa slowdowns. Enrollment overall has remained steady at over 22,000 students, and the university has posted substantial budget surpluses in recent years.

Against that backdrop, Agnew framed the recently announced elimination of 93 programs as a pruning. Syracuse previously offered around 460 degrees and certificates, a number that the provost said was “well above the peer average of roughly 200 programs.” More than half of those on the chopping block had no enrolled students. Meanwhile, about a third of Syracuse’s programs account for 80% of its enrollment.

The program cuts have garnered some pushback from faculty. Crystal Bartolovich, an English professor and president of the Syracuse chapter of American Association of University Professors, warned of an erosion of shared governance.

“There is a massive difference between faculty in their own departments determining that programs are no longer viable — which has been the usual way program closure has been initiated in the past — and such closure decisions being made solely by administrators,” Bartolovich told the Daily Orange, the university’s student newspaper.