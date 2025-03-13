 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

USDA restores funding to University of Maine System

In an about-face, the agency resumed payments after Sen. Susan Collins spoke with Trump administration officials.

Published March 13, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A welcome sign on the University of Maine's campus
A welcome sign on the University of Maine's campus in Orono, Maine, is seen on July 22, 2016. sshepard via Getty Images

In a quick reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has restored funding to the University of Maine System after pausing it on Monday

On Wednesday evening, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, announced that USDA funding for UMS programs had resumed after she had consulted with the Trump administration. 

“This USDA funding is critically important not only to the University of Maine, but to our farmers and loggers, as well as to the many people who work in Maine’s agriculture, aquaculture, and forestry industries,” Collins said in a statement.  

UMS leaders learned of the funding restoration from Collins. System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a joint statement late Wednesday that the shutoff was an “unnecessary distraction from our essential education, research and extension activities.”

Altogether, UMS has $63 million in active USDA grants — most of which goes to the flagship University of Maine campus in Orono, the system said. Of that, about $35 million is left to be paid out. The funding helps finance a wide array of programs, including agricultural research, the youth agricultural engagement program 4-H, and plant and tick disease testing. 

The funding freeze came weeks after a tense public exchange between President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat. Trump threatened Mills on Feb. 21 with pulling all federal funding to the state if it did not comply with his executive order barring transgender women from K-12 and college sports teams aligning with their gender identity. 

The day after the exchange, USDA announced a compliance review of the University of Maine under Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination at federally funded education institutions. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced a civil rights investigation into the state on Feb. 21, finding just four days later that its education department had violated Title IX. 

UMS said it heard nothing from USDA between Feb. 26 and March 10, when the system learned via a forwarded email that USDA had temporarily cut off all funding. 

UMS maintains that it is “fully compliant” with all state and federal laws as well as with updated NCAA rules. The college sports association changed its rules to adhere to Trump’s executive order the day after it was signed. 

“At no point since USDA announced its Title IX compliance review on Feb. 22 has that Department, or any other party, alleged any violation by Maine’s public universities of Title IX or any other federal or state law,” UMS said in a release Wednesday.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
FIU Continuing Education and Ziplines Education Launch High-Impact Non-Credit Certificate Cour…
From Ziplines Education
March 13, 2025
Heterodox Academy Releases Report Tracking Institutional Statement Neutrality Policy Wave Acro…
From Heterodox Academy
March 11, 2025
David Nelson Joins Terra Dotta to Spearhead Continued Study Abroad Innovation
From Terra Dotta
March 03, 2025
Joyce University’s Mykel Winter Named to Utah Business’ 2025 Forty Under 40 List of Honorees
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 28, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.