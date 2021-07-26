x
site logo
Brief

UT-Austin and U of Oklahoma to let Big 12 media rights lapse, signaling conference exit

Published July 26, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter
Brett Deering via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they will not renew their media rights with the Big 12 Conference when they expire in 2025, signaling their likely intent to leave the league. 

  • The moves would deal a major blow to the conference, which was reportedly considering changes to give the schools a bigger annual payout as a way to dissuade them from leaving for the lucrative Southeastern Conference. 

  • The possible Big 12 departures have drawn local opposition. Around three dozen Texas lawmakers filed a bill last week that would effectively stop the University of Texas at Austin from leaving the Big 12. 

Dive Insight: 

If UT-Austin and the U of Oklahoma left the Big 12, it would make major waves in college athletics — especially football. In their statement, the two schools said they intend to honor their existing rights agreement but plan to "monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Media reports have said they may leave for the Southeastern Conference. Their addition would make the SEC the only league with 16 teams.

The two universities are also among the biggest brands in college football. UT-Austin's football revenue nearly reached $147 million during the 2019-20 academic year, while the U of Oklahoma's team brought in $96 million in revenue in 2016-17, according to media reports.

Their announcement comes as colleges are already responding to seismic shifts in athletics. The NCAA recently released interim guidance allowing student-athletes to profit off use of their names, images and likenesses, kickstarting an arms race among schools to help them land endorsement deals.

Their plans have also drawn the ire of some legislators. Texas lawmakers introduced a bill last week barring state colleges from switching athletic conferences unless the legislature's two chambers approve of the change.

However, the move is largely symbolic, The Texas Tribune reported. The lawmakers proposed the bill during a special legislative session, which only allows consideration of bills on the governor's agenda.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, did not list the issue on his agenda. Even if he does add the item to his list, the legislature currently has too few lawmakers to hold votes because a group of Democrats have left the state to block a Republican voting bill.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Weekend Images Inc./E+ via Getty Images

    Inside Iowa Wesleyan University's plan to find better financial footing

    The liberal arts school, which was on the brink of closure three years ago, is hoping better retention and a wider recruiting funnel will improve its prospects.

    By Natalie Schwartz • July 13, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Chris Bastardi, Sunshine Sachs
    Q&A

    How Ithaca College's president stressed diversity and inclusion 'from the core'

    Shirley Collado looks back on her time leading the liberal arts college as she prepares to take over at completion program College Track.

    By Rick Seltzer • July 15, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD Introduces Basic Needs Support for Community College Students
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Wiley Addresses Back-to-Campus Anxieties to Help Faculty Prepare for Fall Semester Post COVI...
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    Idaho Improves Statewide Higher Education Access with Quottly’s Course and Program Sharing S...
    Press Release from Quottly
    With Mental Health Conditions on the Rise Among College Students, GradGuard Tuition Insuranc...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Weekend Images Inc./E+ via Getty Images

    Inside Iowa Wesleyan University's plan to find better financial footing

    The liberal arts school, which was on the brink of closure three years ago, is hoping better retention and a wider recruiting funnel will improve its prospects.

    By Natalie Schwartz • July 13, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Chris Bastardi, Sunshine Sachs
    Q&A

    How Ithaca College's president stressed diversity and inclusion 'from the core'

    Shirley Collado looks back on her time leading the liberal arts college as she prepares to take over at completion program College Track.

    By Rick Seltzer • July 15, 2021
    • Latest in Finance
  • UT-Austin and U of Oklahoma to let Big 12 media rights lapse, signaling conference exit
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 26, 2021
  • Augustana College tests income insurance for transfer students
    By Rick Seltzer • July 21, 2021
  • Virginia higher ed funding is inequitable and needs reform, report says
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 21, 2021
  • Pennsylvania system board votes to merge 6 institutions into 2
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 14, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.