 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Virginia Republicans request higher ed, DEI spending study on public colleges

Published May 9, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
The Virginia state capitol
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Two top Republicans in Virginia's Legislature want to know how the state can reduce higher education costs, citing concerns over campus positions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • In a Thursday letter, House Speaker Todd Gilbert and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore requested the state's legislative oversight committee investigate the growing cost of Virginia public higher education and "anecdotal reports” from colleges about the increasing number of administrators in DEI positions.
  • The lawmakers suggested the investigation is needed in the wake of enrollment concerns at some of the state’s colleges. But supporters of DEI efforts say the investigation is focused on defanging institutions' ability to run such programs.

Dive Insight:

Virginia is one of several states with conservative legislators digging into DEI efforts on public campuses. 

The Florida Legislature this month sent a bill weakening campus diversity initiatives to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ardent opponent of DEI programs. Earlier this year, the Oklahoma education superintendent ordered his state's higher ed system to detail their diversity spending. And in February, the University of Texas System said it would halt all new DEI policies following a push from the state's Republican lawmakers.

Virginia governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, has targeted DEI initiatives before and recently eliminated almost all of the state education department's equity programs.

But unlike Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, Virginia's government is divided, with a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Republican House. It is unlikely the Senate would pass legislation prohibiting college DEI programs.

A previous attempt to force the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a nonpartisan Virginia state agency, to study higher ed spending failed to get beyond the House Rules subcommittee. Republican legislators elected to send Thursday's letter instead.

The commission previously released a report to address the rising cost of public higher ed institutions in 2014. 

In their letter, legislators questioned if any of the resulting recommendations have been implemented in the decade since. The recommendations included providing additional state funding for higher education, limiting mandatory noneducational student fees, and restricting state aid to low- and moderate-income students.

The letter also cites statistics from the conservative advocacy organization Virginia Association of Scholars, which said the combined cost of the state's public university DEI staff would equate to 1,100 full-tuition scholarships for in-state students.

Editors' picks

  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Bloomfield to lay off at least 22 before merger with Montclair State. North Idaho College faculty censure trustees, vote no confidence in administration.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf and Laura Spitalniak • Updated March 2, 2023
  • A Black woman helps two Black young adults who are seated in front of a laptop computer. Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's continuing impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Ready and Resilient: Class of 2023 Feels Stressed but Prepared to Enter the Workforce
From TimelyCare
April 19, 2023
Lack of SEO Skills, Strategy Leave Critical Gap in Higher Education Recruitment Funnel, Accord…
From Search Influence
May 02, 2023
TouchNet Survey Reveals Trending Data Among 150 Higher Ed Institutions
From TouchNet
May 05, 2023
Nearly 60% of College Students Accessed Mental Health Care in Grades K-12, TimelyCare Survey F…
From TimelyCare
May 01, 2023
Editors' picks
  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Bloomfield to lay off at least 22 before merger with Montclair State. North Idaho College faculty censure trustees, vote no confidence in administration.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf and Laura Spitalniak • Updated March 2, 2023
  • A Black woman helps two Black young adults who are seated in front of a laptop computer. Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's continuing impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell