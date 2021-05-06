x
site logo
Brief

Want to weigh in on Title IX? Ed Dept will hear comments in June

Published May 6, 2021
By
Reporter
Shalina Chatlani

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education will hold a five-day virtual hearing in June to receive feedback on its approach to Title IX, the federal law governing how colleges must investigate and potentially punish sexual violence on campuses. 

  • The agency had already announced it would hold the event, which is scheduled June 7 through June 11, but had not released additional details. 

  • President Joe Biden has promised to undo the current Title IX regulation, which the last administration put in place and attracted fierce criticism from sexual assault survivor activists. 

Dive Insight:

The regulation issued under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos created a tribunal system for judging reports of sexual assault. Most controversially, schools must allow both parties to cross-examine the other through a surrogate, which critics said could retraumatize survivors. 

It also limited the off-campus cases colleges would need to look into and narrowed the definition of sexual harassment from the one the Obama administration urged institutions to adopt. Now, schools must evaluate whether the harassment is "severe, pervasive and objectively offensive" enough to interfere with a student's education, which is the definition the U.S. Supreme Court uses in Title IX cases. 

The rule took effect last August. Biden has pledged to unravel it, and has taken steps to do so. The virtual hearing is widely viewed as a precursor to the Education Department delivering a new regulation. 

Policy experts have said crafting a new rule would take longer than issuing interim guidance — likely years — but that doing so would ensure the resulting regulation would be harder to uproot in the long term.

The Obama administration came under fire for dictating Title IX policy through guidance, which did not carry the force of law. However, survivor activists credit those measures with putting a national spotlight on campus sexual violence.

Biden, who played a key role in the Obama administration's efforts on sexual assault prevention, is continuing that focus. 

The description of the June hearing states that the public will be able to weigh in on how schools can develop procedures that guarantee "fair, prompt, and equitable" resolution of sexaual violence reports. 

Registration for the event is not open yet. A department spokesperson said the agency will share more information as the date nears about how the public can submit comments and participate.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    East Mississippi Community College Grows Online Programs with Implementation of Perdia Educa...
    Press Release from
    Perdia Education
    Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    “It Isn’t Enough to Not Be Racist.” ULC and Gale Call on Library Executives to Actively Embr...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Wiley Gives $100,000 in Grants to Help Students Stay the Course and Advance in their Colleg...
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Want to weigh in on Title IX? Ed Dept will hear comments in June
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 06, 2021
  • International student flexibilities extended as colleges plan for fall
    By Hallie Busta • May 05, 2021
  • Arizona community colleges can now offer bachelor's degrees
    By Natalie Schwartz • May 05, 2021
  • Bill would require college leaders to review sexual abuse investigations into employees
    By Hallie Busta • May 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.