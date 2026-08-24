Week in review: Accreditation overhaul takes step forward

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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to propose a rule that would eliminate the 60-day grace period for workers with H-1B visas, which allow colleges and other employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers for certain positions. If the Trump administration eliminates the grace period, H-1B visa holders who experience job loss may have to leave the U.S. immediately.

Number of the week: $1.1M

That’s the price Assumption University plans to pay for Anna Maria College’s nursing program as the latter institution looks to liquidate its assets in bankruptcy. Anna Maria abruptly closed after its spring term this year, with board members citing “an imminent and severe financial crisis.”

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The U.S. Department of Education proposed a rule Wednesday to overhaul the accreditation system, including by making it easier for new agencies to form and giving accreditors new duties aligned with the Trump administration’s policy priorities. Those include overseeing college policies to protect free speech and ensure intellectual diversity among faculty. The regulations will be open for public comment through Sept. 21.

A former career attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in a whistleblower disclosure that the agency's investigations into three Ivy League institutions — Harvard, Columbia and Brown universities — were politically motivated and had outcomes predetermined by Trump officials. In response, Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin launched an investigation into the allegations via the House’s Judiciary Committee.

A coalition of higher education groups and unions sued the Trump administration last week over a new rule to cap student visa stays at four years. They say the rule, set to take effect in September, would be “catastrophic for universities” and dissuade international students from coming to the U.S.

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