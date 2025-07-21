Week in review: What does the public think of higher education?

The King’s College, a Christian nonprofit in New York City, is officially closing after two years without classes. The New York State Education Department gave the King’s College until July 15 to present a plan to stay open, but the struggling institution said it couldn’t meet the deadline.

Confidence in higher education is on the upswing for the first time in a decade, according to a new survey by Gallup and Lumina Foundation. Among just over 1,400 surveyed adults, 42% said they had high confidence in the sector, up from 36% in each of the two years before.

However, another poll released last week suggested most adults aren’t satisfied with the sector. In the ninth annual Varying Degrees report from New America, which polled more than 1,600 adults, only 40% of respondents said higher education is “fine how it is.”