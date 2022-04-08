What 7 experts want included in Biden's new Title IX regulation

The U.S. Department of Education will soon release its proposed regulation on Title IX, the landmark federal law banning sexual violence and discrimination in educational settings. The Biden administration's rule will direct how colleges that receive federal funding should investigate and potentially punish sexual misconduct.

Campus sexual assault and Title IX proceedings took on new relevance under the Obama administration, which released guidance on the law in 2011.

Colleges, under a threat of having their federal funding revoked, cracked down on sexual misconduct — to a fault, some critics say. They argue the Obama-era guidance pressured institutions to find students accused of sexual violence responsible, even if it meant eschewing their due process rights.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos believed this type of injustice plagued colleges' Title IX systems, leading her to release a new rule, effective August 2020, that created a judiciary-style method of evaluating sexual assault claims. Controversially, it allowed students accused of sexual violence and their accuser to question each other through surrogates.

Advocates for sexual assault survivors also said the DeVos regulation gave license to institutions to ignore these crimes and that it dissuaded reporting.

The Biden administration's draft rule will likely reverse many of the DeVos provisions. It's already been reported the rule will protect colleges from discriminating based on gender identity under Title IX, a legal interpretation the Trump administration rejected.

The regulation is due to be released this month. However, the Education Department has meetings scheduled to discuss it through May, which may suggest a delay.

We asked seven lawyers, Title IX officials and a college president to explain one provision they would like to see included in the new rule.

Their responses are below, lightly edited for clarity.