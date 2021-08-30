x
site logo
Q&A

Why Spelman College is offering online certificates

Associate Provost Tiffany Watson discusses launching eSpelman at the women's liberal arts HBCU in Atlanta.

Published Aug. 30, 2021
Rick Seltzer's headshot
Senior Editor
Marcus Ingram via Getty Images

Spelman College entered the worlds of online education, adult learning and upskilling Aug. 11 when it announced the creation of eSpelman.

The new online program could be seen as a leap for Spelman, a 2,100-student historically Black liberal arts women's college dating back to 1881. The college, in Atlanta, touts itself as the leading producer of Black women earning doctorates in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

eSpelman offers certificates for working adult learners of all genders. Certificates cover areas spanning leadership, project management, teacher preparation, conversational Spanish, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Students can access the program directly or through Guild Education, a company that partners with employers and colleges to offer workers upskilling and education benefits. 

Tiffany Watson, Spelman College associate provost for executive projects and initiatives
Permission granted by Carlos Zavala, Whiteboard Advisors
 

But it's not as big of a departure from Spelman's traditional work as it might seem at first glance, according to Tiffany Watson, Spelman's associate provost for executive projects and initiatives. She says eSpelman is a perfect fit for the college's historic mission and values — and that it's a natural outgrowth for the students Spelman serves.

Higher Ed Dive spoke with Watson about eSpelman, her goals for the new program and how she sees it fitting into the unfolding future of online higher education.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

HIGHER ED DIVE: Why is this the right time for Spelman to start an online certificate program for adults?

TIFFANY WATSON: This has been a process for us to develop an online enterprise, and it started with the thought of Spelman wanting to leverage what we do well in teaching and learning excellence. We want to bring what we have — what we have started calling the Spelman Magic — to a very particular population of learners.

As we started to explore over the last 2 ½, 3 years, with our consultants and other partners, we landed on, "We could do something really awesome for adult working learners, particularly adult working learners who were looking for and interested in quick, comprehensive, signature, well-developed upskilling programs that would allow them to leverage what they learned to advance in their carers."

Spelman does something magical with the way that our faculty develop their course content, and it's from the lenses of conversations around race, gender, social justice. All of those very important pieces are foundational, fundamental for the way that our faculty develop their courses. It's critical at this time for working adult professionals to really understand how to leverage that knowledge for leading teams, managing people and understanding culture.

We do that at Spelman. And the way we do that is training and educating women to understand cross-cultural communication, to appreciate the specialities of people and to be able to take that knowledge and leverage it when they leave Spelman College.

We've done a lot of research on how to leverage the magic of Spelman. We are the experts in the training and education of Black women. We are the experts in the training and education of all women. Why not offer it to working adults that want something different than what's out there, who want something special?

Who do you hope enrolls?

We want everyone to enroll in these certificate programs: all genders, all races, all ages. We want everyone to look at eSpelman and say, "That is the place for me." Yes, we are experts and leaders in the development of Black women, but we educate all people here. We have men who take classes here. They register at Morehouse College, but they're still taking classes at Spelman.

We want everyone to feel like they have a home at Spelman to get the credentials and power and learning and the confidence they need.

How many students do you hope to enroll?

I'm hesitant to say, exactly. We're hoping to have a really great showing in year one through year five, and we want to see a lot of newly enrolled learners in our program. I don't want to say a particular number because I don't want to put it out there that we're going to go too big, but we are optimistic.

Is this something that will be revenue positive, or profitable?

It must be revenue positive. When we speak about that, I want to speak about it from the perspective of how eSpelman will also serve and support our undergraduate student population. 

We want to make sure we're creating new scholarship opportunities for our current undergraduate students and our current student population. We see it as a strategy for minimizing the debt that our undergraduate students are leaving Spelman with, but we also see it as an opportunity to support our working adult learners — to shrink the wealth gap.

As a liberal arts college, does Spelman have the experience with adult learners needed to be successful in this space, which is highly competitive?

Our faculty actually had the same question when we asked them to build programs with adult working learners. "Wait a minute. We serve undergraduate students, typically between the ages of 18 and 22."

And they realized quickly all of our students are working adult learners. Our transfer students are working adult learners. Our commuter students are working adult learners. Our staff, some of them enroll in the PEDS Program, [which is for] working adult learners who took a break and have stopped out.

So Spelman has 140 years of experience with working adult learners. It was just about socializing and putting it in the context of where folks understood we're already experts at this.

Did the pandemic speed or hinder this launch?

Because folks were more familiar with online learning, digital strategies and those different types of things, it probably kicked things up a notch for us. So when I go to faculty or different parts of campus to say, "Hey, I need this function to help with this," they're already familiar.

What did we miss?

I want you to be as excited as we are.

eSpelman is awesome. It goes beyond just certificate programs. There is an element of community-building. We want our adult learners to complete their programs at Spelman feeling very similar to how our alumnae feel. They feel like they have a home, like they were connected, that they were empowered and that they can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it to their working lives.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    LeMay, Warren. (2018). "Main Building, Trinity Washington University, Washington, DC". Retrieved from Flickr.
    Deep Dive

    Surge in pandemic debt forgiveness is about students reenrolling — and also colleges' bottom lines

    Federal relief funding means institutions can target retention and receive a financial boost when forgiving student balances.

    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 11, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Omar Marques via Getty Images
    Q&A

    How could investing in regional colleges help communities?

    Robert Maxim talks about his new Brookings Institution report arguing for a major infusion of federal money into an overlooked group of schools.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Nominations Open for Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award Recognizing Innovation in Asse...
    Press Release from
    Turnitin
    Delta Variant Has Families Considering Tuition Insurance In Case Student Unexpectedly Withdr...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    College Students Support Campus COVID-19 Vaccine and Mask Mandates, New Survey by TimelyMD F...
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker
    Deep Dive

    How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

    Judson College in Alabama held its last day of classes at the end of July.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Aug. 4, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Opinion

    President Speaks: There's only upside for colleges to improve transfer policies

    Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, explains how schools can better serve students with prior credits.

    By Mary Hawkins • Aug. 09, 2021
    • Latest in Online Learning
    Q&A
  • Why Spelman College is offering online certificates
    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 30, 2021
  • American Public Education plans to purchase government workforce training provider
    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 12, 2021
  • U of Arkansas to acquire for-profit Grantham U for $1
    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 11, 2021
  • Moodle completes acquisitions, launching services platform
    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 10, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.