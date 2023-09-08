Yale changes admissions policies to end lawsuit from anti-affirmative action group

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

and enrollment policies — including no longer factoring race into financial aid decisions — to end a lawsuit from an anti-affirmative action group.

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

it will rework its admissions

That group, Students for Fair Admissions, led lawsuits against race-conscious policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which

the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional