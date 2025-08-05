‘You are college-ready’: Direct admissions comes to Alabama

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

This fall, an Alabama initiative will begin offering interested high school students direct admissions to 16 of the state's four-year institutions and 23 of its community colleges based on their transcripts.

Under the newly announced Alabama Direct Admission Initiative, high school seniors must upload their transcripts to an online portal to receive automatic admissions offers . The process will neither charge students application fees nor require them to upload additional materials like essays or recommendation letters.

States have increasingly turned to direct admissions as a way to reach out to students who may not have considered higher education or don't view themselves as college material.

Dive Insight:

The direct admissions portal is set to open to students on Aug. 26. To participate in the first round of offers, interested students must upload their transcripts by Sept. 23 to receive their acceptances by Oct. 6.

The participating colleges are primarily public institutions, like Alabama State University, the University of Montevallo and the state's community colleges. The list also includes some historically Black institutions, such as Alabama A&M University and the private Tuskegee University. The University of Alabama, the state's flagship, and Auburn University are not participating.

Many participating colleges will include merit-based scholarships with their offers, according to the initiative's website.

"The goal is to make college more affordable from the start," it said.

Students will also have the opportunity to indicate interest in acceptance notifications from out-of-state institutions, per the website. Those offers would come later in October, it said.

In a Thursday statement, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called the initiative "a smart, student-centered solution" that demonstrates the state's focus on educational opportunities and workforce readiness.

Alabama Possible, a nonprofit that’s focused on educational attainment and economic opportunity in the state, is leading the direct admissions initiative in partnership with the Alabama Department of Education and the state community college system. The student-college matching software, Appily Match, is a product of education company EAB.

Chandra Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible, said Thursday that direct admissions supports the state's workforce and economic mobility goals.

“Direct admissions eliminates uncertainty and sends a clear message to Alabama students: you are college-ready and you belong,” Scott said in a statement.

Nationwide, higher education officials may look to direct admissions to bolster enrollment amid a looming contraction of the K-12 student pipeline.

One of the earliest statewide direct admissions programs, started by Idaho in 2015, raised first-time undergraduate enrollment by a little over 8%, according to a 2022 study.

Since Idaho, several other states have pursued direct admissions programs to both boost college attendance among residents and increase enrollment at public institutions.

One of Alabama's neighbors similarly invested in direct admissions this summer. Last month, Tennessee announced it would launch a direct admissions pilot this November, automatically offering college acceptance to students based on their academic records and their completion of the Tennessee Promise application.

The Tennessee pilot, which includes students from a randomly selected pool of high schools, will also provide roughly half of the recipients with personalized financial aid information to see if that increases their chances of enrolling in college.

Last year, The Common Application expanded its direct admissions program to send automatic acceptance letters from 116 colleges to first-generation and low- and middle-income students.

And Utah launched a similar acceptance program last year, offering the state’s high school students guaranteed admissions to at least one of its public colleges. While direct admissions offers students college acceptances without an application, guaranteed admissions promises eligible students that they will be accepted if they apply.