Young adults with degrees say they need more real-world training

Published Nov. 21, 2022
Individuals with degrees often find their education failed to prepare them for the realities of the workforce, according to Nov. 15 survey results from Multiverse.

A majority of young adults (those age 18-26) with degrees said real-world workforce training is the most important element to preparing for a career. But that factor is missing from many higher education programs, they said.

The top three elements that a college education lacks are "having a clear idea of what a job is like," "real workforce training" and "quality time with industry professionals,” that group said.

Similarly, nearly half of those with a degree said higher education disregards at least some key skills needed for success in the workforce.

Employers have in recent years considered a shift in job requirements, with many jettisoning degree requirements in favor of skills-based hiring. President Joe Biden in a State of the Union address called on business to do just that, and some say such a reordering of priorities could expand talent pools and improve diversity.

A focus on skills could drive more reliance on internships, apprenticeships, boot camps and the like. But some employers have been slow to buy in completely; in an April survey from Morning Consult, businesses said they view degrees as a less risky option — even while acknowledging they can be a poor indicator of an applicant’s skills.

