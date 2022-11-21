Young adults with degrees say they need more real-world training

Individuals with degrees often find their education failed to prepare them for the realities of the workforce, according to Nov. 15 survey results from Multiverse.
A majority of young adults (those age 18-26) with degrees said real-world workforce training is the most important element to preparing for a career. But that factor is missing from many higher education programs, they said.
The top three elements that a college education lacks are "having a clear idea of what a job is like," "real workforce training" and "quality time with industry professionals,” that group said.
Similarly, nearly half of those with a degree said higher education disregards at least some key skills needed for success in the workforce.
Employers have in recent years considered a shift in job requirements, with many jettisoning degree requirements in favor of skills-based hiring. President Joe Biden in a State of the Union address called on business to do just that, and some say such a reordering of priorities could expand talent pools and improve diversity.
A focus on skills could drive more reliance on internships, apprenticeships, boot camps and the like. But some employers have been slow to buy in completely; in an April survey from Morning Consult, businesses said they view degrees as a less risky option — even while acknowledging they can be a poor indicator of an applicant’s skills.