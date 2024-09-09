Campus-wide mentorship: A new frontier in student success

Let's face it: today's college students are more likely to trust their peers than anyone else on campus. It's all about authenticity, and who better to give the real scoop than someone who's been in their shoes? This trend is backed by hard data: a survey from Inside Higher Ed found that 73% of students feel most comfortable sharing important information with their peers, compared to just 8 percent who feel comfortable talking to student affairs professionals. Forward-thinking institutions like San Francisco State University (SF State) are tapping into this behavior... and the results have been truly impressive. Let's dive into why this investment is paying off in ways that are catching the attention of educators across the country.

Humble Beginnings

What began as a modest initiative in one college has blossomed into a comprehensive support system touching the lives of thousands of students. Dr. Susanna Jones, SF State's First-Year Experience Faculty Director, launched the Peer2Peer program to address declining student engagement and persistent retention challenges. "The research shows that a sense of belonging is critical for student learning," Jones explains. "When you create bridges to help students transition to the university, they are better prepared to begin the learning process."

From Silos to Campus-Wide Synergy

The centralized, campus-wide approach of SF State's mentorship program has yielded benefits that extend far beyond individual student success. As Marisa Jimison, Transfer Support Coordinator at SF State, explains, "When it's centralized, it's easier for students to find," creating "a more consistent experience across the board." This comprehensive strategy has transformed the mentorship landscape at SF State, breaking down silos between departments and fostering a more collaborative campus environment. By streamlining access to mentorship resources, the program has not only made support more accessible to students but has also facilitated easier collaboration among various campus partners.

Real Results

SF State has achieved remarkable results with its mentorship program:

Exponential Growth: Since its inception in 2019, the program has seen a staggering 440% increase in participation, creating access points and fostering belonging at scale. From serving about 600 mentees initially, it now supports over 3,100 incoming first-year and transfer students, with more than 650 mentors. Improved Retention: The impact on retention has been significant, particularly for traditionally underrepresented groups. The program has retained four times the number of Latinx students compared to those who did not participate, highlighting its effectiveness in addressing equity gaps and supporting diverse student populations. Unprecedented Engagement: Over 100,000 text messages have been exchanged between mentors and mentees, fostering a vibrant, connected community. This level of engagement has contributed significantly to the institution's retention goals. Proactive Interventions: The program has initiated nearly 25,000 needed student interventions, demonstrating its ability to identify and address student needs promptly. Campus-wide Impact: The centralized approach has not only made mentorship more accessible but has also facilitated cross-campus collaboration, creating a more cohesive support network for students.

Uncovering Hidden Student Needs

Jimison notes an unexpected benefit from the peer matching process: "We get all this extra information about things students might be interested in or struggling with that you wouldn't necessarily get in an admission application." This data allows for proactive support and targeted resource allocation, enhancing the university's ability to meet student needs effectively.

The program's success in fostering a sense of belonging across SF State's large and diverse student body has been crucial. By facilitating personalized matches, tracking interactions, and identifying potential issues, the mentorship program has managed growth while maintaining effectiveness.

The Ripple Effect of Peer Mentorship

The centralized model has streamlined processes and created a culture of care that extends beyond the immediate mentor-mentee relationship. Associate Deans from each college are responsible for responding to flags raised by mentors, ensuring quick and appropriate interventions when students need support.

Perhaps most surprisingly, SF State has had no difficulty recruiting volunteer mentors. "When I ask our students year after year why they do this, they simply say, 'It's because nobody did this for me,'" Jones shares. This culture of care has become a cornerstone of the SF State experience, with many mentees becoming mentors themselves.

A Blueprint for Expanding Mentorship

For institutions considering similar initiatives, SF State's journey provides valuable lessons: start small, measure impacts, and when you see success, don't hesitate to dream big. With the right partnership and tools, creating a mentorship program that scales effectively while maintaining personalized support for each student is possible. As Dr. Jones puts it, "We begged the question, why can't all students tap into peer-to-peer? It was just that simple." SF State's experience shows that with vision, commitment, and the proper support, it's possible to make mentorship a cornerstone of student success across an entire campus. As we look to the future of higher education, it's clear that campus-wide mentorship programs aren't just a trend – they're a transformative approach to fostering student success, closing equity gaps, and building a more connected, supportive academic community. The potential for widespread mentorship to revolutionize student support is significant, and the time to explore these opportunities is now.

Learn more about how scalable peer mentorship can integrate into and accelerate your student success and enrollment management strategies with Mentor Collective.