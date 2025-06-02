College parents speak out in new survey: Weekly updates, mental health info and more access needed

As colleges nationwide double down on enrollment, retention, and student success strategies, one key voice is becoming harder to ignore: the family. According to the 2025 Current Families Report released by CampusESP, families want more updates, more access, and more say in the college journey, and they’re increasingly dissatisfied when they don’t get it. In addition, when parents do receive the information they need to support their student, research shows significant gains in student yield and retention.

The survey, conducted across 81 colleges and universities and with more than 32,000 parents and supporters of current students, is the most comprehensive look at family engagement to date. And the findings are impossible to miss.

Mental health, money, and mentorship

Nearly half of all parents talk to their student daily, with the number jumping to over 60% for low-income and first-generation households. These families aren't just chatting about weekend plans — they’re offering support on mental health (53%), academic advice (57%), and student life (69%).

“Parents aren’t bystanders — they’re active advisors,” says the report. “And they need the right tools to guide their students.”

Communication expectations are high

A staggering 77% of families want to hear from their student’s college weekly or more, up 12% in just four years. While email is still the go-to channel, the demand for text messaging is surging, especially among Black, Hispanic, low-income, and first-gen families.

However, a gap remains: 48% of families prefer text, but only 28% of colleges offer it.

Trust wavers without transparency

Families are becoming more skeptical about the return on their tuition investment. Only 59% say college is worth the cost — a sharp drop from 77% the year before. Their #1 request? More info on career services and job placement, which ironically ranked lowest in satisfaction.

Families want in, but feel left out

Even when they receive a high number of communications from their student’s college, families still feel sidelined. Just 46% are satisfied with their opportunities to get involved on campus, down from 63% last year. And only 30% feel they have good ways to connect with other families.

Yet the desire is there: 38% want to be more involved, and 22% say they’re more likely to donate to their student’s college than their own alma mater.

Financial aid frustration runs deep

Navigating costs is a pain point. 59% say it’s hard to pay for college, and only 25% found financial aid information easy to understand.

And with confusion comes attempts at self-education. Nearly half of families rely on their student’s login to access key financial records—posing serious data privacy concerns.

The report confirms what many enrollment leaders have long suspected: families aren’t just part of the support system — they are the support system. The challenge for institutions? Reaching them with the right information, in the right format, at the right time.

“Family engagement isn’t optional — it’s a strategic advantage,” the report concludes.

Download the full 2025 Current Families Report from CampusESP to explore the findings and access actionable strategies for turning family influence into institutional success.