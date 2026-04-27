The library’s next chapter: a strategic role in solving higher education’s affordability crisis

Affordability remains one of the most pressing challenges facing higher education leaders. The value of a degree is under increasing scrutiny, driven by rising costs, shifting student expectations and the growth of alternative learning pathways. Institutions have to prove they deliver impact and value to survive.

Leaders taking affordability seriously are looking beyond tuition alone. Accommodation, course design and, critically, learning materials are all under review. The ‘textbook tax’ continues to place a strain on students, forcing institutions to rethink how essential resources are delivered and funded.

In this context, the academic library is emerging as a strategic lever for institutional affordability. By rethinking access models and embracing digital delivery, libraries are moving beyond a traditional support role to actively reducing costs and improving the learning ecosystem.

A digital-first library model

Student expectations have shifted. Today’s learners expect seamless, on-demand access to academic resources that fit around work, family and commuting. When students cannot afford books or cannot access them due to licensing restrictions, learning outcomes suffer.

A digital-first library model broadens access and can help drive institutional efficiencies. Physical collections require ongoing investment in space, storage and acquisitions. Digital delivery reduces these overheads while expanding access.

For institutions delivering online or hybrid learning, this is particularly important. Digital access supports early engagement with course content and removes delays that can impact student preparedness.

Many institutions are extending this approach further through centralized digital libraries. By creating shared collections across campuses, they can pool budgets, strengthen vendor negotiations and provide consistent access to all students and faculty.

Access rather than ownership through subscription models

Perhaps the most significant opportunity for cost savings lies in rethinking how libraries acquire content. Traditional models are built on ownership: purchasing individual titles or licenses, often with usage restrictions. This approach is costly, fragmented and increasingly misaligned with student needs.

Subscription-based models offer an alternative. Platforms such as Perlego provide institutions with access to large academic catalogs through a predictable, fixed cost. This removes concurrent user limits, eliminates turnaways and ensures all students can access materials when they need them.

For libraries, this shift improves cost control. Spending becomes more predictable, the administrative burden is reduced, and the need for repeated purchasing is minimized. At the same time, access can be expanded across the institution.

Beyond access: strengthening the learning ecosystem

Equitable and inclusive access initiatives are seen by many to make important progress in addressing affordability. Typically, they are run by campus bookstores and focus on providing core textbooks tied to specific courses rather than offering students access to a library of content.

Subscription models, like Perlego, go beyond single-title access and can enable libraries to enrich the digital academic ecosystem. When students have unrestricted access to a wide range of academic content and the tools to easily search and discover relevant texts, their behavior changes. They read beyond the syllabus, explore multiple sources and engage more deeply with their subject.

The impact is not just on access, but on the quality of learning itself. The result is a more connected learning ecosystem, where access, engagement and outcomes reinforce one another.

A strategic opportunity for institutional leaders

Higher education is at a critical juncture. Financial pressures are intensifying, student expectations are evolving, and the competitive landscape is shifting.

Addressing affordability will require more than incremental change. It demands a systemic approach, one that looks beyond tuition and considers how every aspect of the student experience is delivered and funded.

Academic libraries are uniquely positioned to help lead this transformation. By adopting subscription-based models and digital-first strategies, they can reduce costs, expand access and enhance the quality of learning. More importantly, they can help institutions move from reactive cost management to proactive affordability strategies.

Learn how Perlego can transform your digital library and make education more affordable at your institution today.