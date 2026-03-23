Unleashing AI innovation on your desktop with NVIDIA DGX Spark

The world of artificial intelligence is evolving at a quick speed, with generative AI models growing larger and more complex. For developers, researchers and organizations, the challenge is clear: how do you prototype, fine-tune and deploy these massive models without relying solely on cloud resources or sprawling data centers? NVIDIA DGX Spark™ is a revolutionary personal AI computer, now available through PNY, designed to bring supercomputer-level AI performance right to your desktop.

Unleashing AI potential locally

Traditional desktop solutions often struggle to keep pace with the demands of modern AI workloads. Limited compute power, constrained GPU memory and fragmented software stacks force many teams to offload work to remote infrastructure, slowing down innovation. The NVIDIA DGX Spark, now available at PNY, changes the game by delivering up to 1 petaFLOP of AI performance in a compact, power-efficient system that fits comfortably on any desk.

At the heart of DGX Spark is the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, a marvel of engineering that combines a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture GPU with a 20-core Arm CPU. This architecture is optimized for AI, featuring fifth-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 support, enabling developers to work with models of up to 200 billion parameters locally. For those pushing the boundaries even further, two NVIDIA DGX Spark systems can be linked via NVIDIA Connect-X networking to handle models up to 405 billion parameters.

Key features

DGX Spark is purpose-built for AI development, offering a suite of features that empower users to innovate without compromise:

128 GB Unified System Memory: Ample memory for experimenting, fine-tuning and inferencing the latest generative AI models.

NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture GPU: fifth-generation Tensor cores and fourth-generation RT cores for real-time ray tracing and accelerated AI workloads.

20-core Arm CPU: 10 Cortex-X925 and 10 Cortex-A725 cores for high-performance data preprocessing and orchestration.

4 TB NVMe Storage: Fast, secure storage with self-encryption for large datasets and models.

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC: Up to 200 GbE networking for scalable AI collaboration.

Compact Form Factor: Measuring just 150 mm x 150 mm x 50.5 mm (5.9” x 5.9” x 2”) and weighing 1.2 kg, DGX Spark is designed to fit seamlessly into any workspace.

Seamless software experience

NVIDIA DGX Spark mirrors the software architecture of industrial-strength AI factories, making it a familiar environment for seasoned DGX developers. With NVIDIA DGX OS (based on Ubuntu Linux) pre-installed, users have immediate access to the latest NVIDIA AI software stack, including CUDA, CUDA-X toolkits and libraries. Popular frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow and Jupyter Notebooks are supported out of the box, while NVIDIA platforms such as Isaac, Metropolis and Holoscan further expand the possibilities for AI innovation.

PNY’s partnership ensures that customers benefit from expert support and guidance, making the transition to desktop AI development smooth and efficient. Whether you’re prototyping locally or scaling up to DGX Cloud or other accelerated infrastructures, PNY’s commitment to quality and reliability is always present.

Value for developers, researchers and organizations

NVIDIA DGX Spark is ideal for cloud-native and AI-native developers, researchers, data scientists and students who demand powerful, economical desktop AI solutions. By enabling local experimentation and prototyping, DGX Spark frees up valuable compute resources in cluster environments, allowing teams to focus on training and deploying production models where it matters most.

With PNY as your trusted partner, you gain access not only to cutting-edge hardware but also to a wealth of expertise in AI deployment, integration and support.

Why choose DGX Spark?

Performance: Up to 1 petaFLOP of AI compute, supporting models up to 200 billion parameters.

Flexibility: Develop locally, deploy anywhere, move seamlessly from desktop to cloud.

Scalability: Connect multiple systems for even larger models and collaborative workflows.

Reliability: PNY’s proven track record in delivering NVIDIA solutions ensures peace of mind.

Support: Expert guidance from PNY’s technical team helps you maximize your investment.

The NVIDIA DGX Spark, available through PNY, represents a new era in desktop AI computing. It empowers innovators to push the boundaries of generative AI, experiment with the latest models and accelerate development cycles, all from the convenience of their own workspace. As AI continues to transform industries, DGX Spark and PNY are ready to help you lead the way.