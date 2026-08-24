Why strategic planning in higher education must start with leadership alignment

The traditional college-age population is shrinking. Financial pressures are mounting. Policymakers are scrutinizing the return on investment of a degree. Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how work gets done and what students and employers may value from a college education. Meanwhile, shifts in federal policy can quickly alter the funding available to support institutional priorities.

In this environment, the strongest institutions will not be those that predict the future perfectly. They will be those whose leaders align on shared assumptions, make explicit choices about where to invest and know when changing conditions should cause them to reconsider those choices.

The challenge goes beyond uncertainty. Different leaders across the same institution may be planning for fundamentally different versions of the future.

A dean may anticipate growth in programs that finance leaders believe are financially unsustainable. Academic leaders may prioritize programs central to the institution’s historic mission while employers and students begin signaling demand for different skills and experiences. Technology leaders may see AI changing how education is delivered faster than institutional planning processes can respond.

Each decision may be rational on its own while collectively, they pull an institution in different directions.

That is why strategic planning today must do more than establish a vision and a list of priorities. It must create a shared set of informed assumptions about the future, force choices about where the institution will—and will not—invest and establish when changing conditions should cause leaders to reconsider those choices.

Why leadership alignment is the missing link in higher education strategic planning

While most institutions dedicate significant time and effort to develop strategic plans, many struggle to achieve the objectives and results envisioned once execution starts. The greater challenge lies not in the plan itself, but in the process to develop it: Aligning assumptions and priorities across the institution before the plan is drafted.

The decentralized model of schools and colleges within a university can create significant strategic obstacles. Colleges, schools and administrative departments each have their own leadership, priorities, budgets and planning processes. While this autonomy can encourage innovation, it can also result in competing (and conflicting) priorities across the institution.

Other common symptoms of misalignment include:

Duplicative investments or redundant initiatives

Slow decision-making and unclear accountability

Rework, inconsistent priorities and strain on employees

Without a common decision-making framework, colleges, schools and administrative units tend to pursue their own priorities. The result is a strategic plan that reads like a one-time collection of departmental initiatives rather than an institutional roadmap leaders revisit together as conditions change.

How higher education leaders can turn strategic plans into action

To be successful in today’s challenging climate, higher education institutions must approach strategic planning as a recurring process that starts with leadership alignment. Higher education leaders should treat strategic planning as a recurring leadership discipline. The process should align assumptions, guide institution-wide decisions, translate priorities into action and define the triggers that will cause leaders to reassess.

To start, leaders should assess factors like enrollment, financial sustainability, workforce availability, technology readiness and evolving student expectations for the skills, experiences and credentials that will retain value in an AI-enabled workforce to identify valid operating assumptions.

With that understanding, leadership can then align on the strategic priorities that will position the institution for long-term success while remaining true to its mission. The board of regents and school leadership can identify and rank strategic objectives to provide a jumping-off point for a shared discussion. The result is a common direction across the institution and the foundation for a strategic plan. These shared priorities can then be translated into measurable scorecards and roadmaps that guide decision-making and execution.

Alignment around shared institutional priorities results in an organization that is equipped to make deliberate decisions about where to direct resources, where to partner and where to invest.

Federal funding should follow strategy, not define it

Federal funding offers a practical test of strategic discipline. When money is scarce, almost any new source of funding can look strategic. It isn’t.

A grant or funding opportunity that does not align with institutional priorities can redirect leadership attention, matching funds, compliance capacity and operating resources away from the work the institution has already decided matters most. Available dollars may solve a short-term financial problem while creating long-term obligations that conflict with the institution’s mission, capabilities, or investment priorities.

Leaders should evaluate federal funding opportunities through the same decision framework they use for academic programs, technology investments, partnerships and capital allocation. Does the opportunity advance the institution’s mission? Which strategic priority does it support? What reporting, compliance, staffing, matching, or long-term commitments will it require? What conditions would cause the institution to decline the funding?

Recent policy shifts have shown how quickly funding availability, eligibility requirements and compliance expectations can change. That volatility strengthens the case for shared decision criteria. When leaders have already aligned on priorities, federal funding becomes a way to accelerate strategy rather than a force that pulls the institution away from it.

Strategic resilience requires shared decisions

In an environment of declining enrollment and increasing financial pressures, higher education institutions cannot afford to react to today’s challenges without a cohesive strategic plan. Failure to discuss and align on strategic priorities will result in wasted time, misdirected effort and could force difficult financial decisions that undermine the credibility and mission of the institution.

The institutions that emerge strongest will not necessarily be those that predict the future most accurately. They will be those that build the leadership alignment and decision-making discipline to act despite uncertainty and to change course when their assumptions no longer hold.

That will require leaders to make explicit choices about where to invest, what to protect, what to stop doing and which opportunities to decline. In an environment where external pressures will increasingly force difficult decisions, institutions that make those choices proactively will have far greater ability to shape their future rather than have it shaped for them.