x
site logo
Brief

4-year colleges push back on wide-ranging higher ed proposal in Ohio

Published June 4, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter
Matthew Hatcher via Getty Images

Dive Brief: 

  • Proposed legislation in Ohio that means to improve workforce development, make it easier for community colleges to launch four-year nursing degrees and bolster free speech protections is drawing criticism from some of the state's colleges. 

  • The bill, sponsored by a Republican state senator, would allow Ohio's community colleges to more easily launch bachelor's degree programs, create a voucher program for students who left college without completing a credential and mandate that faculty members be cautious about expressing their personal views in the classroom. 

  • While colleges support some of the bill's measures, many four-year schools say its passage could lead to community colleges launching programs that encroach on their offerings. 

Dive Insight: 

The Ohio Association of Community Colleges, which represents nearly two-dozen schools, largely favors the bill. In written testimony, an association representative contended that allowing community colleges to more easily offer bachelor's degrees would help address nursing shortages and help nurses meet new requirements that they have four-year credentials. 

Ohio has allowed community colleges to offer bachelor's programs for several years, so long as they demonstrate that they meet a workforce need and don't duplicate programs at the state's universities. However, the bill would remove the latter requirement. 

Several four-year colleges have balked at that element of the proposal. They say the measure would push students to take bachelor's programs at community colleges, which tend to have lower on-time completion rates than four-year nonprofits. Four-year colleges with nursing programs, in particular, have pushed back, saying the changes wouldn't address the underlying issues that contribute to shortages in that field, such as limited clinical site availability. 

Some colleges are pushing for the state to instead invest money into existing nursing programs and to bolster articulation agreements between community colleges and universities. 

That's not the only part of the bill drawing opposition. The Ohio Faculty Council pushed back against bill language that would require faculty members not to "suppress free speech" or "shield individuals" from hearing someone's views. 

"There is little evidence that there is any suppression of speech happening in classrooms," Council Chair Ben Givens wrote in a testimony. "Faculty and students have hundreds of thousands of interactions each semester, and yet few if any instances of what this bill points to are ever reported."

The council also opposed a bill provision that would amp up administrative reporting requirements at colleges. It would mandate annual reports on admits' demographics and qualifications — including GPAs, standardized test scores and other factors considered when making admissions decisions — as well as how colleges are using their tuition and fees revenue and how much they spend on mental health and wellness services. 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD and EVERFI Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Student Mental Health, Well-being
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Dunwoody College of Technology Hires Executive Director of Community Partnerships to Spearhe...
    Press Release from
    Dunwoody College of Technology
    CollegeSource Helps Colleges and Universities Quicken Higher Ed Transfer Decisions with Late...
    Press Release from CollegeSource
    PROSPECT: Connecting Students to Their Dream University
    Press Release from
    The Enrollment Management Association
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • 4-year colleges push back on wide-ranging higher ed proposal in Ohio
    By Natalie Schwartz • June 04, 2021
  • New York bills would let test providers sell student data to colleges there
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: June 5, 2021
  • Ed Dept strips embattled accreditor ACICS of federal status — again
    By Hallie Busta • Updated: June 2, 2021
  • Louisiana lawmakers pitch 2 bills to improve sexual assault reporting at public colleges
    By Natalie Schwartz • June 02, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.