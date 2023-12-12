579 colleges consider legacy status, new Education Department data finds

At least 579 federally funded colleges consider whether applicants are related to alumni in their admissions process, according to data the U.S. Department of Education released Tuesday.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the Education Department started asking about colleges’ use of legacy status for the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. IPEDS is a publicly available database that details information like colleges’ enrollment numbers and tuition costs.

